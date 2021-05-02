Travis Scott’s best fans react to ASTROWORLD’s return to Houston in November 2021





HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A year after concert tours were interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston-area native Travis Scott has just announced that his popular music festival ASTROWORLD will return for a third round. ABC13 caught up with some of Scott’s biggest fans at Houston’s famous resale store, “ The Closet, ” to see if they were planning on buying tickets for the show scheduled for November. Owner Mike Mills said the rapper’s announcement shook him with excitement. “We’re so excited right now. When we saw Travis post this for his birthday to let everyone know he was coming back for the third round, we went nuts yesterday,” Mills said. “I can’t wait for number three this year, it’s gonna be a movie.” Mills will be traveling to ASTROWORLD this year not only to show his support for Scott, but also to attend his first major musical event since the start of the pandemic. RELATED: Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Festival Returns to Houston “This is one of the first major events since COVID. It will be a two day event,” said Mills, “We have to go out there not just to rock, but to get the legendary merchandise.” Other Travis Scott fans like Tyler White have said they can’t wait to see the music festival. “I was so excited. I was so excited. I immediately sent this photo to all of my friends,” White said. “We have to go because everyone is hanging out at home, locked up. Hopefully things will get back to normal soon.” Festival organizers have said they are aware of the risk of COVID-19 and fans will need to follow safety protocols at the festival. The last major event held at NRG Park was the Houston Rodeo 2020, before it was closed amid COVID-19 concerns. Tickets for ASTROWORLD on sale May 5 at 10 a.m.

