Mitchells vs. The Machines review: a robot road trip and apocalypse | Entertainment

Family can be strange and difficult, but having to deal with an apocalypse probably doesn’t help.

This is the heart of The Mitchells vs The Machines. The animated road trip comes from writer and director Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe for Sony Pictures Animation. The film is also produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who worked on several films including The Lego Movie, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The film has been released for free on Netflix for subscribers.

The film follows Katie Mitchell, an eccentric filmmaker who no one understands. After being accepted into a California film school, Katie is about to leave it all behind. However, her outdoor-loving dad decides the best thing to do is take one last road trip before sending her off to college. Oh, and robots from a tech company turned red and caused a robot apocalypse by capturing all humans on the planet.

The Mitchells vs The Machines is a great animated film that creatively uses its medium to tell a charming family story. It’s an incredibly fun experience, and it would be hard not to find pleasure in this movie.

The lead voice cast does a great job of making the Mitchell’s distinct while being a family.

Abbi Jackson voices the weird and eccentric Katie, while Danny McBride voices his nature-lover and tech-savvy father Rick. With them, Maya Rudolph as Katies ‘mother Linda, and director Michael Rianda as Katies’ dinosaur-loving brother Aaron. Finally, Doug the Pug voices their dog Monchi.

The film also features a large number of actors who complement the film perfectly. These include Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, and Fred Armisen to name a few.

The voices do a remarkable job of bringing this film to life and character. From dysfunctional family caring for each other to faulty robots facing emotional issues, the voice cast does an outstanding job.

With the cast, the animation is great, especially when it goes wild. The characters are all well designed which helps make everyone unique. The art style also has a sketchy and cell-shaded aspect that works really well, especially with the notebook drawings that appear throughout the film (which is called Katie Vision).

Everything goes smoothly and there are so many fun and creative choices taken into the presentation. It reminds me of most movies like Scott Pilgrim vs The World and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He uses animation to insert fun additions that he couldn’t do otherwise. He creates a unique, fun and creative film full of style.

Finally, the animation is sometimes breathtaking. There are so many colors, landscapes and deep tones in this film that creates a fantastic viewing experience.

The film does a great job with its story. It has several basic elements on paper (road trip, apocalypse, evil tech), but it mixes them all up pretty well. It also has some great story beats set up that pay off well. The characters are all well written with their own individual personalities that work in tandem with the other characters in the film.

On top of that, the film is surprisingly quite moving. It mainly focuses on Katie and her father Rick and how they don’t get along. As the movie progresses, it builds this relationship in interesting and heartwarming ways. For a movie filled with memes and creativity, they convey a fantastic emotional arc over the family.

Speaking of memes, this movie has a lot of humor. It’s all over the place, including slapstick, witty jokes, and old memes. But it’s very funny, producing several good laughs during its execution. He also tells a lot of visual jokes, the animation of which helps land them.

Unfortunately, the humor creates two problems in the film.

The first problem is that it uses old memes (like the memes from 2012). These can be a bit cranky, especially since the movie sometimes leans into them. However, the movie is also quite ironic, so it doesn’t feel out of date. Instead, the film makes it seem like he’s at least a little self-aware. It also helps that these memes came back in a post-ironic way.

The second problem is that the film sometimes undermines certain emotional scenes. It can be boring, especially during the film’s climax.

The only other small issue is that the edit can be a bit choppy at times, but it is on purpose. Most of the time, they’ll quickly switch to something completely different for a joke. However, it lands most of the time, so that’s not much of a problem.

But these are the only problems with the film. Although boring, they don’t spoil the movie or make it less enjoyable.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is another great film from Sony Pictures Animation. It’s a fun ride filled with lovable characters, a great story, fantastic animation, and a wry sense of humor that lands most of the time. The film is bursting with energy, style and heart.

This film has something for everyone to enjoy. It’s a movie about identity, family, and being and owning a nutcase. It’s a really charming and sincere film to begin with.

In addition, they have a dog to play a dog. How can you not love him?

4/5 torches