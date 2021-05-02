Entertainment
Ileana DCruz explains why she signed fewer films in Bollywood than in the South: I was not sure of myself
- Ileana DCruz spoke of taking smaller projects in the Hindi film industry than in the south. She said she was afraid of making a mistake or choosing the wrong movie.
PUBLISHED MAY 02, 2021 09:48 IST
Before Ileana DCruz made her Bollywood debut with Barfi in 2012, she was already an established player in the South Indian film industry, with hits such as Pokiri, Jalsa and Kick to her credit. In a new interview, she explained why she hadn’t worked as much in the Hindi film industry as in the south, and admitted that she was not happy with the way her career has formed.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked if she was happy with her career development, Ileana admitted that she was not. I feel like I could have done a lot more and I want to do a lot more. It’s pretty self-explanatory. It’s never too late and I’m hanging onto it and trying to do my best for now, she said.
Ileana went on to say that she had signed a lot more films in the South and worked less in Bollywood. She said it was because she was restraining herself a lot. She elaborated, I think I was just unsure. I wasn’t sure myself, I wasn’t sure if I was making a mistake or making the wrong movie. It’s something I didn’t think too much about when I worked in the South. I just worked. I’ve done so many films and some were great and some not so good. I think the difference was in Bollywood, I was just afraid that, Oh, I can’t go wrong.
However, Ileana has stated that she doesn’t want to function the same way anymore and that she would like to experiment a lot more and take risks. She made her digital debut earlier this year with Kookie Gulatis The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan as a corrupt broker.
Next, Ileana has the social comedy Unfair And Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, in the pipeline. The film also stars Randeep Hooda.
