Was 1956 a classic year for Hollywood?





In the wake of the Oscars, which are often a tribute to Hollywood’s bygone days, it seems appropriate to talk about the films of 1956. Really, we are now in the golden age of Hollywood. It’s the time of studios with a lot of power and distinct personalities at the top of the proverbial food chain. We have genre stuff like sci-fi and horror, but there was also a bunch of musicals and melodramas and all kinds of classic Hollywood food. What did the cinematic landscape look like in 1956? And were they also concerned about the classic era of cinema. You know the silent movies? Talk about classic Hollywood and old school from afar, the great 1956 blockbuster was The ten Commandments. They don’t really do Bible epics anymore. When they do, they certainly don’t make that much money. It’s not even the greatest Bible movie of the 1950s! The movie that finished second won the Best Picture award, so I’ll get to that in a second. In third, we have Giant, another epic. Also, the latest James Deans movie. I saw this one in college and thought it was really good. James Dean is awesome in the movie. I would say that a three hour movie that makes so much money is surprising, but then the Avengers movies came along and suddenly movies longer than 150 minutes became the norm for blockbusters. The only other top 10 movies that I really know are The king and me, a classic musical, and High society, a musical starring Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby. It also looks like the cinema of the fifties par excellence. Coming back to the best picture, the winner was Around the world in 80 days, which seems crazy now. It would be like that The Mummy film with Brendan Fraser winning the best picture award. Is it a frivolous adventure that maybe won because it was impressive in 1956? Notably, this film director (a guy named Michael Anderson who I had never heard of) didn’t win the Best Director award. Instead, George Stevens won for Giant, and Giant would have been a better choice for the best picture. Or even, maybe, The king and me, which earned Yul Brynner the award for best actor. For playing the King of Siam despite being, at best, of partially Mongolian ancestry. It was 1956, after all. That was the year we got the first Elvis movie and the last Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis movie. Seminal horror and sci-fi film Invasion of the Body Thieves came out of. Researchers has also been released, and while he’s having some issues, he’s a good John Wayne Western as well. Its cliché well at least. In terms of horror films, 1956 is also the year of The bad seed, one of the original scary children’s films. Notably, the movie, like the movie you’re watching onscreen, ends with a roll call for the cast and a bit of comedy involving Patty McCormack, the actress who plays the mean little girl. It was because the studio was worried about how audiences might handle watching a movie about an evil child. They thought you had to break the fourth wall to let people breathe out. If you want to feel how good 1956 is from now on, this is a good example.







