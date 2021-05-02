Bentleys Oyster Bar & Grill, London: The Kind of Place I Dreamed About Restaurant Reviews | Food

Bentleys Oyster Bar & Grill, 11-15 Swallow Street, London W1B 4DG (020 7734 4756). Starters 13.50-24.50, main courses 23.50-56, desserts 8.75-10.50, wines from 35.50

Up Swallow Street from a desert Piccadilly, the present incarnation of Bentleys presents itself as a puddle of warm, glowing light in the midst of darkness. As we get closer we can hear a babbling of voices. I want mine to be part of that babbling, a deep bass whisper to dampen the high notes. Fortunately, it’s about to happen. I packed a table and made it through a cunning trick. I texted the chef and asked for one.

Stop frowning. Much has been said recently about the arrival of outdoor meals; on the thrill of the herd gathered, of the food cooked by others and the joyful subcontracting of the dishes. Less has been said about the savage battle for reservations. People grabbed slot machines like addicts desperate for a solution which in a way I guess they are. The tables are few. The guests are numerous. The fight is real. Drastic measures are needed. In any case, the little anonymity I have is useless here, not because I do this job, but because I am a regular. I even have a favorite stool at the marble-covered oyster bar and I’m not ashamed of the fact: it’s the three from the kitchen door.

Essentially a compact seafood, in which all the work has already been done: shellfish cocktail. Photography: Sophia Evans / The Observer

As we come out of the worst year for the restaurant business in living memory, I wanted to write about a classic restaurant, the kind of place I dreamed of in the depths of isolation; the one that always makes me think that everything will be fine. It must have been Bentleys. It opened in 1916, standing proud on an L-shaped alleyway that connects Piccadilly and Regent Street and which a few years ago was pedestrianized, making it ideally suited for outdoor dining and do not get run over. I last saw him back in 2005, when Chef Richard Corrigan had just taken over and restored him to his seafood glory. The night I visited he was behind the bar, furiously peeling the oysters, apparently oblivious to the blood flowing down his fleshy forearm from which he had stabbed himself several times. He was in pain for our dinner.

I have returned to this downstairs bar many times and sat shoulder to shoulder sipping oysters out of the half-shell, while squinting at the eccentric writing on the board of specialties listing dishes that never feel forced. Corrigan retired to the kitchen long ago, leaving the oyster shelling to Helio Garzon, a sardonic soul with half a century of experience taking open recalcitrant bivalves. I have spent centuries staring at it, sipping on something cold and crispy. Dinner and show, etc. There is a softer-edged dining area upstairs, but I never felt the need to visit. I want the hustle and bustle here. Most of all, I want excellent seafood, treated with respect. I love the sweet soda bread and the green marbled seaweed butter to go with it. The lemon is always wrapped in muslin. Classics are always performed correctly. Innovations are always taken into account. The fizz is cold. Hold your nose when the bill arrives. Great seafood costs. Maybe you get yourself a government contract that you are totally unqualified for. It should pay off.

Lime and Chili Sprightly: Scallop and Gurnard Ceviche. Photography: Sophia Evans / The Observer

Throughout the pandemic, I spoke to Corrigan often. I heard the agony in his voice as he described negotiations with homeowners or dismissed the idea of ​​taking out government loans as a wild ride. Now, after the stop-start of the past year, they are back. Were not allowed inside, of course. Garzon may well be in there, working his blade in hinge after hinge without flinching. We have to be sitting here in the middle of the directors longer cut of their patio-dining operation. It was, I say, an uneven return to school. We often describe great restaurants as finely oiled machines. But the cogs of this machine are human beings, and they sometimes take a little while to kick in with each other.

Tonight, however, this version of Bentleys, under umbrellas and radiators, rolls on well-oiled tracks. Orders are taken. The trays appear, held high. Here and there, a crab branch swings casually over the edge of a silver bowl, like Tallulah Bankhead’s leg draped over a lounge chair. We choose both British classics and dishes with flavors from elsewhere. On the classic side of the equation, we get the English Shellfish Cocktail. It is essentially a compact seafood, in which all the hard work has already been done.

Made by someone who understands the engineering of the dish: fish pie. Photography: Sophia Evans / The Observer

On top of the shredded lettuce there are generous amounts of white and brown crabmeat side by side, spun with hazelnut brown shrimp. There are thick fingered Atlantic prawns and a lobster claw and, resting on top, looking down at you, a sturdy Norway lobster, its articulated claws surrounding the bowl, as if to protect the contents from thieves. Do not touch. Our classic main course is Bentleys Fish Pie. A golden piped mashed potato gives way to smoked haddock, salmon and shrimp, all bound in a spicy mustard sauce. It’s a fish pie made by someone who understands the engineering of the dish. This is the essence of a PG Wodehouse novel, enclosed in a ceramic dish. This is not my first Bentleys Fish Pie. It won’t be my last.

So conspicuously lemony, it makes you shiver, but in a good way: jar of lemon cream. Photography: Sophia Evans / The Observer

On the other side of the coin comes what they call their Vietnamese dressed raw oysters, with a punchy rosy rose broth with sweet citrus and salty fish sauce, and topped with cilantro leaves and tiny beaten rings of fried shallot. There’s a lively ceviche of thinly sliced ​​scallop and gurnard with lime and chili, followed by a prawn prawn and monkfish curry with vigorous vinegar notes. It’s the same language of seafood, only with a modulated accent. Here, the ingredients are king. To finish there is a choux, with a crunchy caramel icing, back-filled with a hazelnut cream. There’s also a set of lemon creme that’s so heavily lemony it makes you shiver, but in a good way, topped with splashes of pure currant and meringues like nipple tassels. Or maybe they look like my tassels. A good restaurant experience is a matter of itself, isn’t it?

Late in the evening, Corrigan comes out of the kitchen. He won’t pretend. It’s been a murderous year, and he has those marks on his back. But Bentleys is still standing as it has been for over a century. The wine is still poured. Food always comes out of the kitchen. The pandemic did not deliver the final blow. We give thanks for it all and empty another glass.

New bites

Sri Lankan Hop and Roll street operator has branched out into hopper kits, providing everything you need to make Sri Lanka’s famous fermented rice paste pancakes at home. A hopper kit including the pan, with enough ingredients for 20 hoppers, is 39.99 and its 25 without the pan. You can also add the ingredients for pol sambol, the great island coconut condiment, stuffed potatoes and cocktails. Delivery takes place across much of Great Britain, visit hopandroll.co.uk.

Land, Birmingham’s excellent herbal restaurant that I enjoyed immensely when I visited last summer, launched a modest crowdfunder to allow them to move into the Victorian shopping arcade they already call home. As they say, they’ve made it through the pandemic by selling meal boxes and gift vouchers, but they’re a bit short. The rewards for the funds pledged include cooking classes and various discounts and vouchers. You can donate here.

And the big news from the world of London catering, first reported by Marina OLoughlin, late from this parish: Russell Norman, famous for his role in the creation of the Polpo group, has announced his next move. He says the food for his next Trattoria Brutto will come from the heart of Italy but with a Tuscan accent. It should open during the summer. There are no details yet on its location in London.

