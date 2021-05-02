Stories have the power to make us feel less alone, to understand the world better, and to curb boredom.

Four Letter Words: Act One, a debut novel by Schenectady author Haley Beth Costisick-Unwin, began as a way to keep the latter at bay.

She started writing the book about eight years ago while working in a piercing pagoda at ViaPort Rotterdam (or Rotterdam Square shopping center as it was called then). The business was slow on some shifts and Costisick-Unwin needed a way to pass the time.

I would do inventory counts, this and that, talk to anyone who even approached my piercing pagoda to say hello, Costisick-Unwin said. However, sitting there one day I just decided I was going to write myself a story because I had a notebook they gave me that morning and I said write what you know .

The story follows Ally Jean, a high school student living in a fictional Paradox Lake, who faces the recent deaths of her father and brother. Fierce and rude but bubbly, Ally Jean just seems to mark time until she can keep up with them. Everything changes when she falls for someone who helps her renew her confidence.

The novel is heavy at times, dealing with suicide, drug addiction, depression and self-harm. However, there is also a lot of dark comedy mixed in with the dialogue.

While Four Letter Words was the first book published by Costisick-Unwins, growing up in East Greenbush, she took to writing fiction at a young age. Her father gave her a computer when she was about 6 years old.

. . . for a six-year-old having her own computer was a big deal, so I had to do something with it besides playing Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing, Costisick-Unwin said.

Thus, she wrote stories, starting with the fan fiction The X-Files and the fan fiction Laverne & Shirley, among others.

Beating myself up in fan fiction, in movies, in TV shows has always been my thing, Costisick-Unwin said. It’s not passive for me.

At school, she had an encouraging teacher who read her work and told her to keep writing. For a long time she didn’t pursue it seriously, however, once she started Four Letter Words, she was encouraged to stick to it by a colleague, who asked Costisick-Unwin to read her the story out loud at work.

No one is asking you. No one’s going, Oh my God, will you read me? I mean, you’re dying for people to ask you to read to them, Costisick-Unwin said. It made her realize that she had a compelling story to tell.

From there, the plot just seemed to fall into place. She tends to write in a linear fashion, with an emphasis on dialogue scenes rather than endless descriptions.

Basically I hear the dialogue, I hear the characters and if the characters are talking, the story goes on, as long as I keep listening, and every time I hear them I stop what I’m doing and I the Scream. It has to come first, Costisick-Unwin said.

That’s how the whole story came together, it was just hearing these characters speak, and as long as I kept picking up and re-reading what I had written the day before, I would know exactly where to go. It wasn’t as much How do you plan the story? like it was How do you stop? Costisick-Unwin said.

During this time, avoid writing from the time she gets home from work until midnight or later. Even when she wasn’t writing, ideas for the story would come to her mind and end whatever she did to write them down, using anything from receipts to her arm, whatever. was available. The intense pace paid off and she finished the book in two years. Yet for several years after that, the novel existed only as a file on his computer, pulling together, as Costisick-Unwin puts it to digital dust.

Finally, at the start of the pandemic, she joined a virtual writers’ club organized by Karen Hodges Miller, writer and editor at Open Door Publications. Costisick-Unwin shared Four Letter Words with Miller, who later offered him his editing / publishing services.

Although Costisick-Unwin hesitated at first, her husband encouraged her to go.

He believed in me like he has from the start, said Costisick-Unwin. He’s the best, he’s absolutely the love of my life and the inspiration for most of what I do.

Editing and revising the book came with its own challenges, especially when it came to writing audience scenes and others that took hours of research.

This is the most fun challenge. Research for your own project [is] just a reward, said Costisick-Unwin.

Since the book was published by an Open Door Publications printing house in January (both in e-book and paperback format), it has received positive reviews and several readers have contacted Costisick-Unwin to tell him that they enjoyed the story, especially its pop. -cultural references, which are strewn throughout history.

The author has already written a second book, which is expected to be published this fall, and several more books are planned in the series. Each novel will follow Ally Jean at different stages of her life.

While Ally Jean is an original character, it stems from a Clue fan-fiction work that Costisick-Unwin wrote as a child.

She was my main character [ever since] . . . She’s always been that name in a variation, but the minute I started writing this and she started talking, I was like you’ve been looking for your home since I was six or seven, eh? Costisick-Unwin said.

Beyond writing the books, Costisick-Unwin has put together a soundtrack for the series on YouTube and hopes to someday make a film based on Ally Jeans’ story.

But for now, [Im] working on the book series, Costisick-Unwin said.

For more information on the book, available on Amazon.com, visit Haleybcu.com.

