Actor, singer, producer: Raghu Bhatia explains how he turned his passion into a profession

It is often said that the road to success is paved with struggles, falls and uncertainties. This is how we can describe the life of Raghu Bhatia, a man of many talents. He can be seen as a jack of all trades; a successful actor, an even better producer and an incredible singer. The path to success is never easy and it has been the same for him.

At the age of 7, while other children thought about toys and watched cartoons, Raghu Bhatia was busy dreaming of becoming a Bollywood actor. He used to constantly participate in many dramas and theatrical competitions to improve his skills and become the best version of himself.

Even after working so hard for his dream, Raghu Bhatia was not supported by all the people around him. Still, that couldn’t stop him from following his passion. He left his home in Delhi and moved to Mumbai where he decided to change his name to Raghuraja Bhatia on the advice of his father.

After 3 months of constant interviews for various projects, he landed a role in Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the Year, a children’s show that was a big hit with teens and is still streaming on Hotstar. Along with other talented actors like Mohit Malik, Smriti Kalra, Shivin Narang and Akshay Anand, Raghu Bhatia has made his mark in the industry with his hard work and dedication. After nearly working for two years in the soap opera, he suddenly had to leave for New Delhi to take care of his mother’s health issues and ensure her well-being.

Despite all the challenges and conflicts, Raghu Bhatia never let his life and circumstances hold him back. He wanted to take on a bigger challenge in life and decided to become a producer. He started his own production house under the Neel Rishi Films Pvt banner. Ltd.

The film named- Jaane Kyun De Yaaron has played many celebrities like veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Akshay Anand, Chetna Pandey and Viju Khote and hit theaters in 2014. The film is also streaming on Amazon Prime. Despite some issues with the film, Raghu Bhatia has proven that it is impossible to stop him.

He’s always been the one to do whatever he decides to do and so he signed up for the music video. Tu Hi Toh Tha. It was released in March 2021 on the same day his father lost his life to Covid-19. Since then, he has been spending as much quality time as possible with his mother.

Creating memories with her and giving her all the love and care in the world has been her priority. It helps her relax and stay positive in all aspects of her life while also making sure her mom is healthy and happy.

Life has never been easy for Raghu Bhatia, but he has decided never to give up on his dreams. He believes in pushing forward and showing his talent in front of the whole world. Even after facing all the hardships of his career, he continues to work on himself and his passion.

He is so inclined towards learning that for him there is no finish line, every step he takes is just a new beginning. Raghu Bhatia can be considered an inspiration when it comes to following one’s heart.

Connect with Raghu Bhatia on Instagram – @raghurajaofficial

Posted on May 1, 2021