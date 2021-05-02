From the old to those who wish me dead – 4 best Hollywood thrillers of 2021 to look forward to





If you are a fan of thrillers then you are going to be in for a treat because there are some amazing thrillers coming out in Hollywood this year. From Joe Wright’s The Woman In Window and Alexandra Aja’s Oxygen to Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Deads vs M Night Shyamalans Old, here are the four best upcoming Hollywood thrillers in 2021 … Read also – Anoushka Shankar and Joe Wright arrested him The woman at the window

Originally intended as a theatrical release, the creators of Woman in the Window have now opted for an OTT release. The film is slated for release on May 14, 2021. The film stars Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russel, Brian Tree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh to name a few. The Woman in the Window is directed by Joe Wright and is based on a novel of the same name by AJ Finn. Those who wish me death Those Who Wish Me Dead is an upcoming American New West survival action thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Based on the Michael Korytas novel of the same name, the film Those Who Wish Me Dead is set to hit theaters on May 14 and HBO Max both. Old Old is an upcoming American thriller movie from M Night Shyamalan. The film is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. Old stars an ensemble cast like Gael Garca Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant and Thomasin McKenzie. Old is slated for release on July 23. Oxygen Oxygen is and soon OTT with Mlanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi. Oxygen is directed and produced by Alexandre Aja. The film will be released on May 12, 2021. Oxygen tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She has no memory of who she is or how she ended up being confined in a box no larger than a coffin. As she lacks oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

