What to watch on Disney + May 2021: Best new TV shows, streaming movies

Is it possible that we have a new Star Wars or Marvel series every month on Disney +? This seems to be the ambition of the service. This month sees the start of the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Lot, but it would be a typically bustling month for Disney + even without it, thanks to choices that include vintage selections and a new theatrical feature (for a small fee). Here are some of the most promising offers.



Watch (almost) everything for free with a Disney + subscription. A Disney + membership costs $ 7.99 / month. Your best deal is to get the Disney bundle, which gives you access to Disney +, ESPN +, and Hulu for only $ 13 (with announcements). The Disney ad-free pack is just $ 18.99 here.

Star Wars: The Bad Lot (May 4)

Before his work on The Mandalorian, writer and executive producer Dave Filoni was the driving force behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars and other animated series. This helps to explain why so many Clone wars characters appeared in The Mandalorian, which proved that they could work just as well in the action of the liver as in the animation. With Star Wars: The Bad Lot, Filoni returns to animation for a series about a group of mutant Clone Warriors who clash with the Empire after the Clone Wars ends.

Do you wander there (May 7)

Craig McCracken’s tenure at Cartoon Network, in particular his work as the creator of The Powerpuff Girls, has helped push animated children’s programming in witty and stylish new directions. In the early 2010s, McCracken brought a similar spirit to this Disney Channel series that trots through space with the voice of Jack McBrayer as the exuberant Wander, whose journey through the stars often puts him in conflict. with Lord Hater. Both seasons of the series are now making their Disney + debuts.

Wild hearts can’t be broken (May 7)

When Disney + debuted, it looked like the service had cleaned out Disney safes (with a few exceptions). But apparently not: This 1991 film loosely adapts the story of Sonora Webster Carver, a horsewoman who continued to participate in equestrian diving even after going blind. Diving on horseback is not really a smile these days. Even Donald Trump backed down after a ’90s attempt to revive him in Atlantic City when protesters yelled at him. But viewers who can look beyond that – which may not be easy – could take inspiration from the film, which stars Gabriel Anwar and Cliff Robertson.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (May 7) and X-Men: The Final Showdown (May 14)

Disney’s purchase of Fox means the company also inherited Fox’s superhero movies, a mixed bag that includes its X-Men titles and Fantastic Four adaptations. X-Men: The Final Showdown is one of the most disappointing of the old and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer arguably the worst of these, but both are worth checking out for the curious (even if kids are hungry for anything Marvel might not find much to love).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (First season 2, May 14)

How do you follow a season that offered a rockumentary look at the production of a high school theater troupe? High school musical: the series? If you are High School Musical: The Musical: The Series pick up where you left off and focus on the high school production of another Disney-branded musical, The beauty and the Beast. To complicate matters, season two sees the East High kids take on their hated foes at North High, which is home to a drama club run by their boss’s ex-boyfriend, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders).

Inside Pixar: unboxed (May 21)

W. Kamau Bell tells a series offering a look behind the scenes of Pixar. Each episode focuses on different aspects, including character design and the challenge of creating immersive backgrounds for the studio’s animated characters.

Cruella (May 28)

Anyone clamoring for an origin story of Cruella de Vil, the coveted furry villain of 101 Dalmatians, can relax: you’ve been heard. Emma Stone plays Cruella as a young fashion designer with a rebellious streak that, since the film was rated PG-13, probably doesn’t extend to the slaughter of dogs. Craig Gillespie (Me, Tonya) directed. As Mulan and Raya and the last dragon, Cruella will be presented simultaneously in theaters. To stream it online, you must be a Disney + subscriber and pay extra $ 29.99 premiere access fee (for unlimited viewing with your Disney + account).

Launching ramp (May 28)

Providing a sandbox for emerging animators to experiment in, Pixar’s SparkShorts have been a Disney + highlight since day one. Launchpad looks like an attempt to extend this initiative into the realm of live action via short films made by a wide range of creators. This first batch is built around the theme “Discover” and includes contributions from emerging filmmakers like Aqsa Altaf, Moxie Peng and Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (End of season, May 28)

The first season of Disney + ‘s Emilio Estevez rebirth of the’ 90s Underdog franchise ends with a big game. (We’re guessing, but it seems like a safe bet.)