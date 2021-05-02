Travis Lemon: A Careful Complement To Many Problems | Features / Entertainment

What if I told you that taking a specific vitamin supplement each day could help relieve pain, blood pressure, digestive health, anxiety, stress response, sleep, and even brain health? You would run to your local health food store and grab a bottle or two of this amazing off-the-shelf supplement, right? I know I would.
What if I told you that you wouldn’t even have to spend money or even worry about swallowing a pill or choking on a weird tasting drink? OKAY. OKAY. This magical supplement does not exist in the aisles of any store. While I love vitamins and herbs and have found that many of them are helpful for countless problems including some of the issues I mentioned above, I am actually talking about supplementing. your lifestyle with daily meditation practice.
According to the National Institutes of Health, all of these benefits that I mentioned above have had promising results in meditation-based clinical studies. So, I want to suggest that you add another supplement to your daily meditation. We can call it vitamin M.
Many people consider meditation to be a difficult practice that requires you to completely clear your mind. I am happy to tell you that it is not. Meditation is as simple as focusing your attention on something, usually the breath, and trying to hold it. When you lose this focus and trust me, the next important step is to realize that you have lost your focus and refocus. Now the important thing to note here is not to realize that you will be losing your focus and not to make a big deal out of it.
I’ll reveal a little secret to you. No one is good at meditation, they just did a lot. Think of it as an exercise for the brain. The more you focus, lose your focus, and then refocus, the easier it will become. I would suggest getting a meditation app. There are many great teachers who offer all kinds of different guided practices. You can even meditate with me. Find me on the Insight Timer app and you can try one of the quick & easy, free guided guided meditations I recorded.
It’s time we stop thinking of meditation as a chore and start thinking about it as a supplement to our lifestyle. More and more reasons keep piling up why we need to add this important practice to our daily health regimen. Give it a try, but like any other vitamin or nutrient, it needs time to work. So, keep focusing and refocusing for a few minutes a day until you start to see all the benefits that meditation can offer you.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and part owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at [email protected]
