Six Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Doing Their Part





COVID-19 Crisis: Six Bollywood Celebrities Doing Their Part May 02, 2021: COVID-19 crisis: six Bollywood celebrities doing their part While several Bollywood celebrities are ridiculed on social media and by their colleagues for traveling to international destinations and shamelessly showing it off, there are also many who are helping out during the pandemic. From Ajay Devgn to Priyanka Chopra, this list includes stars who have turned into real-life heroes and are also encouraging their fans to show their support. Let’s explore. Number 6: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set up fundraiser for health infrastructure Priyanka Chopra set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia for India. The money donated will be used for health infrastructure such as COVID-19 health centers, oxygen production plants, vaccine support and other medical needs. Priyanka and Nick Jonas both helped with fundraising. “India is my home and it’s bleeding,” Priyanka said urging her fans to donate to the cause as well. Reality: we all need to help, says Priyanka Number 5: Suniel Shetty: He Provides Free Oxygen Concentrators to People Action star Suniel Shetty is taking part in a new initiative to deliver oxygen concentrators the need of the hour. He took to Twitter and wrote: “I am grateful to be a part of this initiative with @ FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators.” He also urged his fans to help as much as they can during this pandemic. Fact: We’re going through times of testing, says Shetty Number 4: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna: The couple donated 100 oxygen concentrators Shetty’s Mohra Co-actor Akshay Kumar has also come forward. He and his wife Twinkle Khanna donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organization. Also last year, Akshay contributed Rs. 25cr to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the country. As a reminder, the Actor Khiladi recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month. “Safe and healthy and good to find it,” Twinkle said at the time. The story continues Fact: ‘Let’s all do our part,’ urges Twinkle Khanna Number 3: Salman Khan: Organized Food Truck, Provided Financial Aid Salman Khan, who is awaiting the release of his actor time on May 13 (Eid), launched an initiative to help frontline COVID-19 workers. Thanks to his Be Haangryy initiative, he organized a food truck through Mumbai, delivering meals to health workers and cops. The initiative feeds more than 5,000 people daily. Previously, Salman also provided financial assistance to 25,000 daily workers in the film industry. Fact: “ It means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check ” Issue 2: Ajay Devgn: Gave Rs. 1cr for 20-bed COVID-19 intensive care unit Although Mumbai is seeing a drop in COVID-19 cases, there is still a shortage of hospital beds. And, Ajay Devgn jumped in to help out here. the Singham star approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and provided rupees. 1 crore to install a 20-bed COVID-19 intensive care unit. This newly created intensive care unit with para-monitors, ventilators and oxygen support will be managed by highly qualified doctors from PD Hinduja Hospital. Number 1: Sonu Sood: He’s been helping from the start How can this list be complete without Sonu Sood? After all, he’s the only actor in Bollywood to offer his help since the outbreak of the pandemic. He helped migrants return to their countries of origin, found jobs for the unemployed, and arranged Remdesivir, oxygen and beds for the needy, etc. He said this experience “is a million times more satisfying” than a Rs. 100cr movie. Fact: “ I can’t sleep when people are waiting for a bed ”

