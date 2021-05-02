RICHARD BLOOM: What I learned from West Hollywood and why I’m running for County Supervisor.

Over the past decade, I have been proud to represent West Hollywood as part of Assembly District 50. This city, in its nearly four decades of history, has led the way on so many issues. important issues on LGBTQ rights, tenant protection and the fight against AIDS. / HIV epidemic, to name a few.

Plus, it’s the funniest place to hang out in our neighborhood, but don’t tell Santa Monica I said that.

The values ​​of West Hollywood of fighting for the most vulnerable, pushing the boundaries of environmental sustainability and working to make our communities more diverse and inclusive are also my values. Now, I am running for the LA County Oversight Board to ensure that upholding these values ​​remains the focus of our county government.

The Supervisory Board is responsible for direct work on the issues that matter most to me and has spent the past two decades working: environmental protection, housing affordability, public health, transportation and safety. providing humane and sustainable solutions to the homelessness crisis.

I believe the Council is the right place to continue my work on the issues that matter most to our community. For the past two decades, I have championed and worked on building a west side for transit, bicycles, and pedestrians. This includes, as Mayor of Santa Monicas and Chairman of the Westside City Council of Governments, working closely with the Oversight Board to bring the Expo Light Rail to Santa Monica. I continued the work, making sure our state allocated the resources to help our communities build sustainable and safe transportation infrastructure as chair of the powerful Assembly Transportation Budget Committee.

I am proud of my record. I have been a strong advocate for animal welfare, fighting for legislation that protects California’s precious wildlife, from marine life in Santa Monica Bay to mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. Over the past nine years, I have gained a reputation as one of California’s most progressive and productive lawmakers. I have done affordable housing, tackling the climate crisis, empowering polluters, reducing toxins that harm wildlife and pets, and fighting for clean and safe drinking water in Canada. heart of my work in Sacramento. Year after year, these efforts have been highlighted in a widely admired package of new laws and other significant accomplishments.

If you choose me to be your next supervisor, we will continue this work together.

Los Angeles is my hometown. When my partner, Robbie, and I got one of our first spots together, it was in a small duplex on West Knoll in the unincorporated county of LA (it would later become part of the town of West Hollywood). As a young couple, we saw committed progressive activists come together and form a new town, a town that promised to wholeheartedly embrace the many members of the LGBTQ community who call it home and actively fight to protect vulnerable tenants.

Then, as a young lawyer in family law, I was inspired to see the rise of this voluntarily progressive community as it codified its values ​​in a city of its own. As the specter of the then nascent HIV / AIDS epidemic loomed and national and state leaders ignored the looming humanitarian crisis, activists and elected officials in West Hollywood fought for the health and visibility of their community.

Although Robbie and I eventually moved to Santa Monica, it always inspired me as I started my activism and ultimately my career in public service.

As we begin to recover from the effects of this pandemic, we also face monumental challenges in tackling climate change, helping our homeless neighbors obtain shelter and services, keeping vulnerable people housed in preventing evictions and ensuring that we have recovery.

West Hollywood has a special relationship with the County, as a city that contracts with the County for vital public safety services. And is currently working closely with the Metro Board on which all supervisors sit to improve transit traffic and connectivity. Having served on City Council, State Legislature, Coastal Commission and more, I know how government works and how we can work together for the benefit of all. I helped Santa Monica become a diverse, job-rich economy in the heart of Silicon Beach as it emerged from the Great Recession. Now this experience is more important than ever.

It was a great pleasure to represent the small but powerful city of West Hollywood. I hope you consider me capable and worthy of continuing this work in the county. Together we can create a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable future for our region and I look forward to continuing to work together to make our community better for all.

Learn more about my campaign on RichardBloom.com