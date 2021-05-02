Five-Day Moon Crush Music Event at Miramar Beach to Return in Fall 2021

MIRAMAR BEACH The curtain closes the first Moon Crush music festivalSaturday, but the event will return for many moons to come, organizers say.

Billed as a five-day “Safe Connected Music Vacation”, Moon Crush brought a list of star musicians to the Seascape Resort and invited attendees to watch their performances live from private and socially remote “coves”.

Andy Levine, CEO and founder of the event, said the lineup was based on artists who put on great live shows, and that over the past week attendees have seen acts such as The Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, The Revivalists, NEEDTOBREATHE, St. Paul and the Broken Bone, Grace Potter and many more.

The purpose of the event was to give people a way to safely gather and connect with each other during the pandemic.

“If you connect with people using the Moon Crush hashtag, you’ll see so many photos like, ‘Haven’t seen my friends in a year. We can hang out in this beautiful place and spend time at the beach, just get together and be there to watch music together, ”Levine said.

He said just under 2,000 people attended the event and that Moon Crush got better every day as organizers received more feedback and ideas from attendees.

“We created a Facebook group for this event when we started because we hadn’t done it before,” Levine said. “So we wanted to know what was going to be important to everyone … and they gave us such good feedback that we were able to put almost all of that in place.”

The coves were demarcated areas where people could meet up with friends and family and watch the shows. Attendees offered helpful suggestions on everything from the size and placement of blankets to whether or not to have full coolers delivered to their coves prior to their arrival.

“What started happening over the course of the week is that they started pushing me aside, saying, ‘Hey tell me you’re not gonna make a difference when the COVID is over. ? I love my cove. I like being able to go back to my friends without having to go back (through the crowd). I like having a place where we can kind of make it our own. “” Levine said.

“People decorate their coves, and it’s like a little safe space,” he added. “It really helped us drive what we really want this event to be, which is the connections. Yes, the music is a big part of that, but we’re trying to build something that uses this beautiful place for people to come by. great times together, in friendships and relationships, and giving them more time together without worrying about where they’re all going to sit, standing in line for drinks and things like that. “

Levin said there are definitely plans to bring Moon Crush back, and the dates will revolve around the full moon.

“We already have dates for the fall,” he said. “We’re going to target the weather, a few weekends around the harvest moon we saw in October, then come back between next April and May, between the pink moon and the flowering moon.”

He said the support from the community has been fantastic, and he hopes he will continue.

“We want this to be an event that the community is really proud of, not like the circus that comes to town and then leaves,” Levine said. “We want it to be something people are proud to have in their backyards and on their beaches.”

