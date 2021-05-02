R Madhavan’s Highest Grossing Movies Among Bollywood Fans Must Watch

R Madhvan is one of the most popular actors in India who has appeared in a wide variety of films in different languages. The 50-year-old actor who broke through Mani Ratnam’s romantic drama Alaipayuthey in 1999 he appeared in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films in Indian cinema. Let’s take a look at R Madhavan’s top three grossing films in Bollywood.

Top 3 Grossing R Madhavan Bollywood Movies

1. 3 idiots

3 idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani and released on December 25, 2009. He has appeared in a supporting role with Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. He tried out the role of an engineering student named Farhan Qureshi, who is part of the college’s famous trio with Ranchod Das and Raju Rastogi.

He also narrated the movie, and during college days he is seen among students who joined engineering for their parents’ dreams and not theirs. He ultimately pursues his dream career as a wildlife photographer after his friend Rancho persuades him and he publishes several photography books towards the end. The film based on the novel by Chetan Bhagat Someone in five points: what not to do at IIT,became a critical and huge commercial success grossing over Rs. $ 3.92 billion becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time.

2. Tanu Weds Manu returns

Tanu Weds Manu returnsis a romantic comedy-drama by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Shailesh Singh which was released on May 22, 2015. A sequel to 2011’s Tanu Weds Manu, it is one of R Madhavan’s most popular films for its role Main of Manoj Kumar Sharma alias “Manu” facing the character of Kangana RanautTanuja Trivedi alias “Tanu”.

The film follows their story four years later in their marriage from the first film and shows the couple facing challenges that are heading for their marriage to collapse. Manu then begins to develop feelings for a young college student who looks a lot like his wife.The film was a critical and huge commercial success grossing Rs. 252 crore while the film was made with a budget of Rs. 39 crore. It became the highest grossing Bollywood film in 2015.

3. Basanti Rank

Basanti Rank is a comedy-drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and released on January 27, 2006. The film follows British film student Sue McKinley as she travels to India to document the stories of five freedom fighters from the Indian Revolutionary Movement. She befriends five young men and then screened them in her film about freedom fighters which inspires them to fight corruption in their own government.

Madhvan tried out the role of group friend Ajay Singh Rathod who is an experienced pilot in the Indian Air Force and gets killed when his MiG-21 jet malfunctions. The group later find out that the crash was caused by corrupt government officials signing cheap parts on the plane in exchange for personal favors and decided to avenge their friend’s death. The film was a critical and commercial success and grossed a total of Rs 970 million.

Promotional Image Source: Instagram and Still de R Madhvan from Tanu Weds Manu Returns trailer