Jinger Duggar and hubby step out in Hollywood one day after ‘convicting’ sex pest brother Josh

Jinger Duggar and her husband were seen shopping in Hollywood one day after sharing how troubled she was over child pornography charges that were filed against her brother Josh.

Josh, the 33-year-old former Kids and Counting star, pleaded not guilty to federal charges Friday in a virtual hearing in which he was ordered to live with a third party without children if he obtains a deposit.

He is accused of having received and detained material describing the sexual abuse of children.

Jinger, 27, who is also called Vuolo, and her husband Jeremy, 33, were seen on Saturday with their five-month-old daughter, Evangeline Jo.

The reality TV star casually dressed in a black mask, denim jacket, white blouse and black jeans as she pushed their eldest daughter in a stroller.

Former professional footballer husband Jeremy wore a colorful sports jacket, LA Dodgers baseball cap and black pants as he lifted their youngest daughter, five-month-old Evangeline Jo, into the air.

The couple, who also had their daughter Felicity, 2, appeared to be accompanied by a security guard on their getaway to the Hollywood shopping district.

Jinger Duggar, center, her husband Jeremy Vuolo, left, were accompanied by another man as they went shopping in Hollywood on Saturday

Vuolo, 33, wore a colorful sports jacket, LA Dodgers baseball cap and black pants, and lifted their youngest daughter, five-month-old Evangeline Jo, into the air.

Josh Duggar pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges on Friday in virtual court hearing

The couple reacted quickly to Duggar’s accusations after they were posted on Friday.

“ We are disturbed to learn of the charges against Josh. Although this case must go through the judicial system, we would like to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and the judicial process in their quest for justice, ” the couple wrote in a statement. shared on Instagram.

Duggar’s parents and other ’19 Kids and Counting ‘stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also released a statement on Friday.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The charges against Joshua today are very serious, ” they said in the statement obtained by People magazine. “We pray that whatever truth it is will be revealed and that all of this will be resolved in due course.

They added: ‘We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family. ”

Jinger Duggar, right, and Andrew Vuolo, left, met on a missionary trip to Central America in 2015 and married in November of the following year.

Vuolo is a former professional football player

Vuolo shares a tender moment with his youngest daughter Evangeline Jo, aged five months

The couple released a statement condemning child abuse after Josh’s arrest: ‘While this case has to go through the court system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse’

Speaking to The Sun, Amy, 34, said: ‘At the moment I have no comment. I’m a little speechless, we just hope it’s not true.

“ I spoke with several of my cousins ​​after hearing about the arrest. We’re in shock, but we don’t want to think of someone’s worst, you want to think of the best.

“ If that’s true, it would absolutely devastate a lot of people. ”

Amy added: ‘Anyone who knows Josh would be devastated. Just thinking about it makes me want to grab a glass of wine right away.

Josh pleaded not guilty to the federal charges Friday in a virtual hearing.

Duggar was taken into police custody in Springdale, Arkansas a day earlier after surrendering, but charges were not announced at the time.

According to the indictment, he downloaded material of child sexual abuse online in May 2019. Some of the child pornography material he is accused of possessing shows children under the age of 12.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison.

Before the charges were officially announced, a source told The Sun his wife stood by his side and accompanied him to the police station.

His arrest follows a Homeland Security raid on his now closed car dealership, Wholesale Motorcars, in Springdale, Arkansas, in November 2019. He was not charged at the time.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said they still love Josh and pray for him after his arrest

His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, released a statement Friday, saying they were praying for their pregnant son and daughter-in-law.

“The charges against Joshua today are very serious,” they said.

“We pray that whatever truth it is will be revealed and that all of this will be resolved in due course. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their families.

The couple rose to fame on TLC 19 Kids and Counting, which documented their family life in rural Arkansas and raised their children in a pious Baptist Christian environment.

The arrest marks Duggar’s last contact with the law after his father, Jim Bob, reported him to police in 2006 for allegedly assaulting five young girls on multiple occasions aged 14 and 15. the police who ultimately forced Jim Bob to report his son’s behavior to the authorities.

Josh’s behavior was first discovered in March 2002, when one of his younger sisters went to see Jim Bob “very upset and crying.” Josh admitted to touching her breasts and genitals while she slept on several occasions.

In the report, Jim Bob said Josh was “ disciplined ” but did not disclose what the discipline involved.

But there were other incidents to follow after that. And it was revealed that Jim Bob ultimately decided to approach authorities after an anonymous tip was directed to the Arkansas State Police hotline regarding Josh’s behavior.