Victoria Beckham has a ‘whole bucket’ full of her children’s teeth: ‘What do we do with them? ”





Victoria Beckham is an inventive mom. So much so that she even made the process of losing her children’s teeth an interesting and fun one. How? ‘Or’ What? Well, she admitted that she had a “whole bucket” filled with all of her children’s teeth. “What do we do with them?” she asked in an Instagram story, in which she detailed the Tooth Fairies process leaving positive notes for her daughter Harper Seven, who just lost a tooth. The 47-year-old fashion designer played the tooth fairy for her nine-year-old daughter and in her Instagram Stories, shared images of the notes she left him, in exchange for the tooth. “Okay, so Harper Seven’s tooth fell out last night, she left her tooth by her bed,” Beckham said. “And look, the tooth fairy came, left him a note. I left her a few little notes, to tell Harper that she is “funny”, “sensitive”, “intelligent”, “generous”, “kind”, “a big girl”, she is “loving”, “a big sister, ”she continued. (Photo: Instagram / @ victoriabeckham)

"And I have another tooth to add to my collection. So I have a question for the 'gram. What do all the mummies and dads do with all the collected teeth? I have a whole bucket full of all of my children's teeth. What do we do with them? " she asked. (Photo: Instagram / @ victoriabeckham) She then posed the question to her followers, and among the many responses she received was one from her future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz (26). It was his "favorite" answer. (Photo: Instagram / @ victoriabeckham) Peltz suggested that they "dip gold and wear them on a necklace," referring to the time when she did the same with her fiance and Beckham's eldest, Brooklyn, a 22-year-old model. Earlier this year, they had acquired a unique new accessory – necklaces made from each other with wisdom teeth. So, while Brooklyn is wearing Nicolas, she has been seen showing off hers. They even posted close-ups of the jewelry on their Instagram Stories. Check it out. "I had our wisdom teeth turned into necklaces @brooklynbeckham, you are my best friend," Peltz wrote. Brooklyn, on the other hand, had posted two selfies, both featuring the tooth, suspended from her neck by a gold chain. Best gift from my best friend and the most amazing groom x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that ever happened to me, he wrote and tagged it.







