SUNDAY: Having problems with this vision | Daily index

Just over two years ago, Beckley, who needed a bit of visionary thinking and a serious makeover, asked an outside company to do just that, to take into account everything the city ​​had to offer, measure our demographics and find something, anything for a downtown area that was widely seen as gray, drab and boring.

What the city got in exchange for a $ 9,000 fee was a vision of a city that could be that cool little college town that the mayor liked to talk about with an accent appealing to tourists. And to make it all come true, the city was asked to hire a redevelopment specialist.

It was two years ago.

The vision, as painted by Monica Miller of Mr. Miller Development Services and Aaron Arnett of Arnett Muldrow & Associates, used all the right hues and saturations, showing a city that could become a vibrant and safe college town where active residents , students and visitors alike come together to enjoy unique arts, entertainment and businesses.

The report saw the potential of business opportunities for bakeries, barber shops and barber shops, bicycle shops and other hobby shops, bookstores, cafes, cafes, gourmet pubs and taverns, gymnasiums and glaciers. The Tech kids wanted a laundromat, and certainly a boutique hotel could operate downtown, as could concert halls, packing and shipping stores, pop-up stores, and a vintage clothing store.

Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events recommended that the city create a marketing plan. This redevelopment specialist could mark Beckley, she said.

The city is expected to complete an inventory of downtown properties, according to the report, and develop housing options. City officials should get rid of their duffs and visit successful peer communities, we suppose.

Why not let WVU Tech students use their student IDs for purchases at local stores? That’s what the report says.

We could plant community gardens downtown, place public bike racks in appropriate places, and adopt parking validation.

There should be a dog park and an increased police presence downtown, not that the brand new police headquarters doesn’t matter, right? And don’t forget the recycling bins because, well, little college town residents recycle.

The report revealed that we, the townspeople, have many reasons to be optimistic. The WVU Tech campus and downtown have come together in fashion, after all.

And, besides, Beckley is already the commercial and medical center of Southern West Virginia. Just build on it. The kids will love it.

The report says the city offers a vibrant arts community in the field of theater, music, murals and public art, and the New River Transit Authority makes it easy for students and residents to get to the center. city.

And, thanks to Tech, the city is also an engineering and scientific center of the region.

The report says there is a strong history of civil war in the city. But you knew that, right?

The report highlights the strengths of the McManus Rail Trail and the Exhibition Coal Mine, which attracts 50,000 visitors each year. Who doesn’t like Chili Night?

And, of course, outdoor recreation was right on our doorstep, minutes from rafting, skiing and Winterplace and the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

Mayor Rob Rappold was duly impressed by the report.

The study is very positive and gives us achievable goals to achieve, both short and long term (term) for our exciting mission, he said at a board meeting to review the results.

Let’s start now, he said then.

It was two years ago.

During that time, we had a pandemic and one downtown building fell into another, both demolished.

Oh yes. We have filled the hole.

And now we’re waiting for another report from the same team. I wonder where we will be in two years.

J. Damon Cain is Editor-in-Chief of the Register-Herald.

To reach him, send an email to [email protected]

