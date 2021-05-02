Connect with us

Entertainment

SUNDAY: Having problems with this vision | Daily index

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Just over two years ago, Beckley, who needed a bit of visionary thinking and a serious makeover, asked an outside company to do just that, to take into account everything the city ​​had to offer, measure our demographics and find something, anything for a downtown area that was widely seen as gray, drab and boring.

What the city got in exchange for a $ 9,000 fee was a vision of a city that could be that cool little college town that the mayor liked to talk about with an accent appealing to tourists. And to make it all come true, the city was asked to hire a redevelopment specialist.

It was two years ago.

The vision, as painted by Monica Miller of Mr. Miller Development Services and Aaron Arnett of Arnett Muldrow & Associates, used all the right hues and saturations, showing a city that could become a vibrant and safe college town where active residents , students and visitors alike come together to enjoy unique arts, entertainment and businesses.

The report saw the potential of business opportunities for bakeries, barber shops and barber shops, bicycle shops and other hobby shops, bookstores, cafes, cafes, gourmet pubs and taverns, gymnasiums and glaciers. The Tech kids wanted a laundromat, and certainly a boutique hotel could operate downtown, as could concert halls, packing and shipping stores, pop-up stores, and a vintage clothing store.

Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events recommended that the city create a marketing plan. This redevelopment specialist could mark Beckley, she said.

The city is expected to complete an inventory of downtown properties, according to the report, and develop housing options. City officials should get rid of their duffs and visit successful peer communities, we suppose.

Why not let WVU Tech students use their student IDs for purchases at local stores? That’s what the report says.

We could plant community gardens downtown, place public bike racks in appropriate places, and adopt parking validation.

There should be a dog park and an increased police presence downtown, not that the brand new police headquarters doesn’t matter, right? And don’t forget the recycling bins because, well, little college town residents recycle.

The report revealed that we, the townspeople, have many reasons to be optimistic. The WVU Tech campus and downtown have come together in fashion, after all.

And, besides, Beckley is already the commercial and medical center of Southern West Virginia. Just build on it. The kids will love it.

The report says the city offers a vibrant arts community in the field of theater, music, murals and public art, and the New River Transit Authority makes it easy for students and residents to get to the center. city.

And, thanks to Tech, the city is also an engineering and scientific center of the region.

The report says there is a strong history of civil war in the city. But you knew that, right?

The report highlights the strengths of the McManus Rail Trail and the Exhibition Coal Mine, which attracts 50,000 visitors each year. Who doesn’t like Chili Night?

And, of course, outdoor recreation was right on our doorstep, minutes from rafting, skiing and Winterplace and the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

Mayor Rob Rappold was duly impressed by the report.

The study is very positive and gives us achievable goals to achieve, both short and long term (term) for our exciting mission, he said at a board meeting to review the results.

Let’s start now, he said then.

It was two years ago.

During that time, we had a pandemic and one downtown building fell into another, both demolished.

Oh yes. We have filled the hole.

And now we’re waiting for another report from the same team. I wonder where we will be in two years.

J. Damon Cain is Editor-in-Chief of the Register-Herald.

To reach him, send an email to [email protected]

——

OVERHEARD

By the way, I’m still a Republican, proud to be a Republican. I think Republicans will get a second chance at government, because I believe the Biden administration is a unifying factor, and particularly on the tax front. So you know, well see. But I know if the Republican Party is all about exclusivity, you know, once were country clubs, now obviously its white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it won’t win anything.

Former President George W. Bush in an interview published Friday by The Dispatch, a conservative anti-Trump podcast. Asked about recent steps taken by pro-Trump extremists to form a Congressional caucus promoting Anglo-Saxon traditions, he said the ascendancy of Donald Trump supporters suggests Republicans want to disappear.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: