



President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to veteran actor Tom Hickey, who passed away tonight.

One of the leading Irish actors of his generation, Mr Hickey trained with Deirdre OConnell at Studio Stanislavski while working as a cameraman at RT.

He went on to become one of the founding members of the Dublin Focus Theater, performing in a number of groundbreaking productions including Miss Julie, Antigone, Uncle Vanya and The Night of the Iguana. He has made memorable contributions as an actor to productions at the Project Arts Center Dublin, working in collaboration with original works with directors and playwrights such as Tom MacIntyre, Patrick Mason, Tom Murphy, Marina Carr and Garry Hynes. Mr. Hickey has worked with acclaimed director Lenny Abrahamson on the films What Richard Did and The Garage, with Neil Jordan on The Butcher Boy and Breakfast on Pluto and with Jim Sheridan on My Left Foot. On television, he was perhaps best known for his role as Benjy Riordan in The Riordans. Among his colleagues in the acting community, he was considered an artist totally committed to performance, his art and his community. Mr. Hickey was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. He continued to act despite the onset of his condition and became an Ambassador for the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland (PAI) in the years following his diagnosis. It is with great sadness that Sabina and I learned of the passing of Tom Hickey, said President Higgins. “Giving more than six decades to his profession. He left an indelible mark on Irish theater. “We will miss him so much. It was a privilege to know him as a friend,” he added.

