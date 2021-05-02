UK response to Hollywood 45 minutes from London where Batman and Paddington were filmed

You might think that some of the world’s most famous films would be shot in London.

You have the blinding lights of Leicester Square, the bustle of Soho and then there are places of beauty like Hampstead Heath.

But there is a rather mundane borough just outside the capital that sees its fair share of Hollywood glamor.

There is no Hollywood sign in the hills. Instead, the luminescent yellow letters of Morrisons.

That’s because they weren’t in Los Angeles, but actually in the Essex neighborhood of Thurrock, the unlikely destination that served as the backdrop for Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and 78 other productions.

Sacha Baren Cohen, Christian Bale and other A-listers have been shooting the neighborhood for decades, dating back as far as the 1920s.







(Image: Marks and Spencer)



Filmmakers still flock to the area, however. The most recent was the 2020 Netflix refugee horror film His House.

Different locations around town are used including East Tilbury Marshes, Tilbury Fort and Dartford Tunnel, which you can recognize in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, when Harry is in the sidecar riding with Hagrid.

The most popular filming locations were State Cinema in Grays, Tilbury Docks and Coalhouse Fort.







(Image: David Dixon)



It’s hard to say how attractive the city is to directors. Maybe it’s the ease of getting there from London, being part of the suburban belt.

Perhaps it’s the grainy aesthetic that invokes realism. Particularly necessary for those who present flying cars.

Either way, moviegoers can rejoice as it is only a 45 minute drive or an hour by train to Grays station. Much faster and cheaper than flying to Los Angeles.

While you’re at it, you can also see what Thurrock has to offer.

Although it is best known for its lakeside shopping center, there is also Thorndon Country Park, Barleylands Farm Park and Hadleigh Castle to see.

If you are keen to check out these locations, here is the full list of movies and TV shows that have been filmed here, along with the locations they were filmed in the region:

Movies





(Image: Warner Bros. / Screenshot)



His House (2020) – Tilbury

Peterloo (2018) – Tilbury Fort

Darkest Hour (2017) – Tilbury Fort

Wonder Woman (2017) – Tilbury Fort

Grimsby (2016) – Tilbury

Rise of the Footsoldiers 3 (2016) – Parking de la rue Argent, Grays

M. Holmes (2015) – Cruise Terminal, Tilbury

Paddington (2014) – Cruise Terminal and Docks, Tilbury

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010) – Dartford Tunnel

Fish Tank (2009) – Tilbury Town Station and other places around Tilbury

Batman Begins (2005) – Coalhouse Fort

Alfie (2004) – The Quays of Tilbury

Tilbury Docks (Image: Tilbury on the Thames)









28 Days Later (2002) – Broadview Transport Caf, Stanford

Essex Boys (2000) – East Tilbury Marshes, Bata Building, Tilbury and under the QEII Bridge, West Thurrock

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1993) – St. Clements Church, West Thurrock and Old Gas Showrooms, Grays

Blue Ice (1992) – The Quays of Tilbury

Chicago Joe and the Show Girl (1990) – State Cinema, Gray

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – Tilbury Docks

Who wants the skin of Roger Rabbit? (1988) – State Cinema, Grays

Brannigan (1975) – Tilbury Docks

The Victors (1963) – Tilbury Region

Up the Creek (1958) – Ward shipbreaking yard, Grays

Hangman’s Wharf (1950) – East Tilbury Rectory, Sydney Road, Tilbury and Gibbs Wharf, Grisons

TV

The Third Day (2020) – Coalhouse Fort

Liar 2 (2020) – Multi-storey car park, Grays

Hot Property (2019) – FIled Ticket, Stanford-le-Hope

Teen Mom UK (2019) – Averly and Grays Beach Riverside Park







(Image: Priory)



The Dengineers (2019) Street Silver, Gray

White Gold Season 1 (2019) – Multiple Locations

Say Yes To The Dress (2018) – Intu Lakeside

Black Sheep (2017) -Chadwell St Mary

Damned (2017) – Gray

Keith and Paddy Photo Exhibition (2017) – The Springhouse, Corringham

SS-GB (2017) – Tilbury Fort

Taboo (2017) – Coalhouse Fort and Tilbury Fort

White Gold Series 1 (2017) – Multiple Locations

The One Show (2016) – East Tilbury Library

Outlaw of Great Britain: Highwaymen, Pirates and Rouges (2015) – Coalhouse Fort

Posh Pawnbrokers (2015) – North Hill, Horndon-on-the-Hill

The Unforgettable (2015) – The Manor, Corringham

The X Factor (2015) – Hawkins Drive, Chafford Hundred and High Street, Gris

Silent Witness (2014) – Coalhouse Fort

The One Show (2014) – Coalhouse Fort and Hathaway Road, Grisons

Wheeler Dealers (2014) – The Manorway, Corringham

Declassified CIA (2013) – Coalhouse Fort

Surprise, Surprise (2013) – Corringham Town Park

The One Show (2012) – Tilbury Fort

Most Haunted (2011) – Coalhouse Fort

Spooks (2011) – Coalhouse Fort

Oliver Twist (2007) – Tilbury Fort

Fame Academy (2002) – Lakeside Shopping Center

Sharpe’s Rifles The Lost Regiment (1997) – Tilbury Fort

Richard Burton My Brother (1988) – State Cinema, Gray

Julia McKenzie and Friends (1986) – State Cinema, Gray

Bluebell (1985) – State Cinema, Grays

Doctor Who (1960) – Tunnel Cement Pit, West Thurrock

Quatermass II (1956) – Shell Oil Refinery and Neighborhood Engineering Works, Gray

Documentaries

The Hidden Wilds of the Freeway (2020) – Grays and Purfleet

Unearthing Britain’s Past (2019) – Tilbury Fort

A Bomb (2017) – Thames Path, Purfleet

Teen Mum UK (2017) – Gray

On the Edge (2016) – Purfleet

The Day I Fell (2016) – Gray

Armada: 12 Days to Save England (2015) – Tilbury Fort

Face to Face (2015) – West Thurrock Memorial Ground

Emperor’s New Clothes (2014) – Little Thurrock Primary School and Grays End Close





MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around 12 noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team are telling London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from city hall to the streets of your neighborhood. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here.

Great British Rail Journeys (2014) – Tilbury Fort

Countryfile (2013) – Davy Down National Park

Upside Down (2013) – Tilbury Fort and Thurrock Museum

Ilium Towers (2013) – Coalhouse Fort

Birth of Great Britain (2010) – Aveley – Bridge over the A13

Battlefield Britain (2004) – Tilbury Fort

Pulling Power (2004) – Tilbury Docks, Tilbury Town, East Tilbury Village

Restoration (2003) – Coalhouse Fort

From Sea to Source (2002) – Tilbury Docks

Walk Over Heritage (2000) – Purfleet and Coalhouse Fort

Lakesiders (1998) – Lakeside Shopping Center

Unusual Heritage (1984) – Coalhouse Fort

Chronicle (1970) – Mucking Marshes

Defending the London River (1957/1958) – Tilbury Docks