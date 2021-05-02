UK response to Hollywood 45 minutes from London where Batman and Paddington were filmed

You might think that some of the world’s most famous films would be shot in London.
You have the blinding lights of Leicester Square, the bustle of Soho and then there are places of beauty like Hampstead Heath.
But there is a rather mundane borough just outside the capital that sees its fair share of Hollywood glamor.
There is no Hollywood sign in the hills. Instead, the luminescent yellow letters of Morrisons.
That’s because they weren’t in Los Angeles, but actually in the Essex neighborhood of Thurrock, the unlikely destination that served as the backdrop for Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and 78 other productions.
Sacha Baren Cohen, Christian Bale and other A-listers have been shooting the neighborhood for decades, dating back as far as the 1920s.
Filmmakers still flock to the area, however. The most recent was the 2020 Netflix refugee horror film His House.
Different locations around town are used including East Tilbury Marshes, Tilbury Fort and Dartford Tunnel, which you can recognize in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, when Harry is in the sidecar riding with Hagrid.
The most popular filming locations were State Cinema in Grays, Tilbury Docks and Coalhouse Fort.
It’s hard to say how attractive the city is to directors. Maybe it’s the ease of getting there from London, being part of the suburban belt.
Perhaps it’s the grainy aesthetic that invokes realism. Particularly necessary for those who present flying cars.
Either way, moviegoers can rejoice as it is only a 45 minute drive or an hour by train to Grays station. Much faster and cheaper than flying to Los Angeles.
While you’re at it, you can also see what Thurrock has to offer.
Although it is best known for its lakeside shopping center, there is also Thorndon Country Park, Barleylands Farm Park and Hadleigh Castle to see.
If you are keen to check out these locations, here is the full list of movies and TV shows that have been filmed here, along with the locations they were filmed in the region:
Movies
His House (2020) – Tilbury
Peterloo (2018) – Tilbury Fort
Darkest Hour (2017) – Tilbury Fort
Wonder Woman (2017) – Tilbury Fort
Grimsby (2016) – Tilbury
Rise of the Footsoldiers 3 (2016) – Parking de la rue Argent, Grays
M. Holmes (2015) – Cruise Terminal, Tilbury
Paddington (2014) – Cruise Terminal and Docks, Tilbury
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2010) – Dartford Tunnel
Fish Tank (2009) – Tilbury Town Station and other places around Tilbury
Batman Begins (2005) – Coalhouse Fort
Alfie (2004) – The Quays of Tilbury

28 Days Later (2002) – Broadview Transport Caf, Stanford
Essex Boys (2000) – East Tilbury Marshes, Bata Building, Tilbury and under the QEII Bridge, West Thurrock
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1993) – St. Clements Church, West Thurrock and Old Gas Showrooms, Grays
Blue Ice (1992) – The Quays of Tilbury
Chicago Joe and the Show Girl (1990) – State Cinema, Gray
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – Tilbury Docks
Who wants the skin of Roger Rabbit? (1988) – State Cinema, Grays
Brannigan (1975) – Tilbury Docks
The Victors (1963) – Tilbury Region
Up the Creek (1958) – Ward shipbreaking yard, Grays
Hangman’s Wharf (1950) – East Tilbury Rectory, Sydney Road, Tilbury and Gibbs Wharf, Grisons
TV
The Third Day (2020) – Coalhouse Fort
Liar 2 (2020) – Multi-storey car park, Grays
Hot Property (2019) – FIled Ticket, Stanford-le-Hope
Teen Mom UK (2019) – Averly and Grays Beach Riverside Park
The Dengineers (2019) Street Silver, Gray
White Gold Season 1 (2019) – Multiple Locations
Say Yes To The Dress (2018) – Intu Lakeside
Black Sheep (2017) -Chadwell St Mary
Damned (2017) – Gray
Keith and Paddy Photo Exhibition (2017) – The Springhouse, Corringham
SS-GB (2017) – Tilbury Fort
Taboo (2017) – Coalhouse Fort and Tilbury Fort
White Gold Series 1 (2017) – Multiple Locations
The One Show (2016) – East Tilbury Library
Outlaw of Great Britain: Highwaymen, Pirates and Rouges (2015) – Coalhouse Fort
Posh Pawnbrokers (2015) – North Hill, Horndon-on-the-Hill
The Unforgettable (2015) – The Manor, Corringham
The X Factor (2015) – Hawkins Drive, Chafford Hundred and High Street, Gris
Silent Witness (2014) – Coalhouse Fort
The One Show (2014) – Coalhouse Fort and Hathaway Road, Grisons
Wheeler Dealers (2014) – The Manorway, Corringham
Declassified CIA (2013) – Coalhouse Fort
Surprise, Surprise (2013) – Corringham Town Park
The One Show (2012) – Tilbury Fort
Most Haunted (2011) – Coalhouse Fort
Spooks (2011) – Coalhouse Fort
Oliver Twist (2007) – Tilbury Fort
Fame Academy (2002) – Lakeside Shopping Center
Sharpe’s Rifles The Lost Regiment (1997) – Tilbury Fort
Richard Burton My Brother (1988) – State Cinema, Gray
Julia McKenzie and Friends (1986) – State Cinema, Gray
Bluebell (1985) – State Cinema, Grays
Doctor Who (1960) – Tunnel Cement Pit, West Thurrock
Quatermass II (1956) – Shell Oil Refinery and Neighborhood Engineering Works, Gray
Documentaries
The Hidden Wilds of the Freeway (2020) – Grays and Purfleet
Unearthing Britain’s Past (2019) – Tilbury Fort
A Bomb (2017) – Thames Path, Purfleet
Teen Mum UK (2017) – Gray
On the Edge (2016) – Purfleet
The Day I Fell (2016) – Gray
Armada: 12 Days to Save England (2015) – Tilbury Fort
Face to Face (2015) – West Thurrock Memorial Ground
Emperor’s New Clothes (2014) – Little Thurrock Primary School and Grays End Close
Great British Rail Journeys (2014) – Tilbury Fort
Countryfile (2013) – Davy Down National Park
Upside Down (2013) – Tilbury Fort and Thurrock Museum
Ilium Towers (2013) – Coalhouse Fort
Birth of Great Britain (2010) – Aveley – Bridge over the A13
Battlefield Britain (2004) – Tilbury Fort
Pulling Power (2004) – Tilbury Docks, Tilbury Town, East Tilbury Village
Restoration (2003) – Coalhouse Fort
From Sea to Source (2002) – Tilbury Docks
Walk Over Heritage (2000) – Purfleet and Coalhouse Fort
Lakesiders (1998) – Lakeside Shopping Center
Unusual Heritage (1984) – Coalhouse Fort
Chronicle (1970) – Mucking Marshes
Defending the London River (1957/1958) – Tilbury Docks