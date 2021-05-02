Priyanka Chopra continues to fundraise for Covid 19 fundraiser, says it will make a ‘huge difference’

In partnership with GiveIndia, Priyanka Chopra had shared a strong and impactful message calling worldwide attention to the Covid-19 crises in India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started the Covid-19 fundraiser earlier this week and in no time they managed to raise $ 500,000 which equates to around Rs 3.70 crore. After a few days of fundraising fundraiser, Priyanka continues to urge internet users to make a generous donation to a good cause. Partnering with GiveIndia, the actress shared a strong and impactful message calling worldwide attention to the Covid-19 crises in India.

Thanks to Priyanka’s global presence, the message was amplified across the globe, with several international figures also donating to Covid’s relief work. On Sunday, Priyanka took to social media again to urge and remind netizens to donate generously.

Sharing a video highlighting the fatal situation in India, Priyanka wrote: “The battle to end the devastating effects of Covid-19 in India continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives # TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in the bio to donate. “

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s article:

Besides Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas and the Jonas family were instrumental in raising awareness and amplifying the message. From Nick and Joe Jonas to their father Paul Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, the family has come together and urged netizens to do their part.

Thanks to Priyanka’s initiative, singer Camila Cabello also took to Instagram and shared a video asking fans and followers to give all they can to GiveIndia.

