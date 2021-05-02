Entertainment
Seven Studios reopened | Columbus Underground
We are happy to reopen our doors for the first time in a year, said Julie Wilkes, owner of Seven Studios. We have designed a socially remote and safe environment to enjoy an in-person class.
Like many other yoga and fitness studios in Ohio, Seven Studios has been running classes for virtually over 12 months.
We are so thankful that we were able to remain a community through our virtual channel, says Wilkes. This is the eighth year of Seven Studios offering a variety of yoga and fitness classes at 275 S. 3rd Street.
Initially, Seven Studios will only have two to three classes per day to maintain proper security processes and allow time for students and teachers to commune before and after class. Masks are compulsory until students step onto their mats. Each in-person lesson will be available virtually and there will also be live lessons only from Seven Studios on a daily basis.
We hope to increase later this year, says Wilkes.
The windows and studio of seven studios were damaged over the summer just before the scheduled reopening.
It required us to rebuild and be shut down for over a year, Wilkes says. I have a feeling that as we plan to reopen, the universe has also started to lead the way for me to share my gratitude and focus on moving it forward. Thanks to his generous community, Wilkes has set up a grant program offering scholarships for the training of yoga teachers.
Although the physical studio has been closed, Wilkes has been busy. In the past 10 months, she has opened Good Energy By Seven stores in Easton and Polaris; she appears regularly on Good Day Columbus, works for Accenture and coordinates yoga and fitness activities for the Arnold Classic Sports Festival with Pamela Conn of Columbus Fit Life.
Seven Studios has a smooth opening scheduled for Saturday May 1st for in-person yoga and fitness classes from 275 S. 3rd Street. Online yoga and fitness classes will continue.
For more information visit sevenstudioslive.com.
picture credit
