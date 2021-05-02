After the lack of opportunities in Bollywood, is Rhea Chakraborty most welcome in Telugu cinema?



The past year has been incredibly difficult for our country, not only because of the coronavirus pandemic, but also because we have lost so many gems. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is one of those figures who said goodbye to the world too soon. After his death, the Narcotics Control Bureau opened an investigation into the film industry’s alleged links to drug traffickers and cartels. Sushant’s girlfriend and actress, Rhea Chakraborty, was one of several drug-related defendants linked to the actor’s death. As a result, Rhea’s personal and professional life was turned upside down and many predicted that her Bollywood career would soon be over. A recent report also suggested that she is looking for work in Hyderabad due to the lack of opportunities in Bollywood. She said she wanted to start over and was looking for work. Well, a report shared by Spotboye now claims that Telugu Cinema has opened its arms for Rhea and that she is welcome to work there. One of Andhra’s leading actors said, “She’s welcome here. She is pretty and talented. What do we have to do with his personal life? In the Telugu film industry, we don’t judge actors by what they do with their lives. Hopefully she won’t ask for as much money as some of the other Bollywood actresses.

