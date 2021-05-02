The Hollywood South Resurgence: How Film Production Crews Get Back to Work in Louisiana | Business

Just before sunset on a weekday afternoon, a film crew prepared to shoot a scene outside the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino.

Local director Richie Adams was working on his production, “The Road Dance,” which started filming on remote islands off the Scottish coast several months ago and ends in Baton Rouge, harnessing its ability to mimic a city a lot. bigger.

“We were shooting downtown Baton Rouge to become downtown New York. Belle de Baton Rouge let us shoot their beautiful brick buildings on France Street,” he said.

Set before World War I, the film features a young woman living in a small village who overcomes adversity during a historically difficult time. It is adapted from a book by John Mackay and is expected to hit film festivals in the coming months.

Film production teams like this are expected to become more frequent venues across Louisiana as the digital media industry seeks to meet demand from hungry customers for online streaming content and for theaters that have. reopened to larger and less restricted capacities with new movie releases.

We sort of stayed most of the summer like everyone else, and then we re-outfitted in September, said Todd Lewis of New Orleans-based production company Crimson Pictures. “It’s been a boom since.”

Most of the crews are booked until the fall.

“It’s a good thing we’re having a hard time finding a home team. It means everyone is working,” said Lewis.

Yet the industry is in the early stages of recovery and is facing the residual impact of COVID security measures.

“I think we’re at least a year before we’re back to normal,” Adams said. “The thing would be: Can your production take the added burden of security and COVID protocols because it’s a financial burden on production?”

The past year has been “horrible” for independent film producers, said Parker Lewis, owner of Lafayette-based Parker Lewis Films, particularly amid the uncertainty about asymptomatic people who could spread coronavirus without s ‘report it.

“I couldn’t earn that extra money,” said Lewis, who also works in the public school system. “It’s slowed down a lot and even now it’s picking up slowly.” Like Adams, she believes it will be another year or so before demand reaches pre-pandemic levels.

At Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge, an indoor movie theater stage, the company is gearing up for its first major production client in about a year. The production will lease space for three months and could spend more than $ 50 million during that time.

“We now have a feature film with one of the major studios,” said AaronBayham, director of operations at Celtic Studios. “It will be a good project for us to get back on the horse.”

The staging company had work during the pandemic, but there was little in between. Now inquiries about booking space have resumed.

“He’s probably busier than he was before the shutdown because there is a backlog of projects,” Bayham said.

Half a dozen productions were filming in March, a year after the big shutdown on Friday the 13th.

Meanwhile, six more productions were expected from April through May, all in New Orleans, according to the state’s entertainment hotline used to recruit crews and cast members. That’s roughly the number of them that were in different stages of production when the stay-at-home order was enacted last year.

Originally everyone thought it was going to be a two week break, then it got a little longer, then a little longer, and then the industry not only pressed a break here in Louisiana, but it was a global hiatus, said Chris Stelly, executive director of entertainment and digital media at LED.

Seven companies are on track to spend $ 61.7 million across Louisiana this year, according to National Cinema Bureau estimates received through the end of February.

Twice a day, we’ll send you the biggest headlines of the day. Register today.

In 2020, there were 44 applications from film and digital media companies, which estimated they would spend $ 542 million in the state. That was a 30.7% drop, compared to 75 claims and $ 783 million in 2019. New apps from last year stopped when production was suspended. However, almost all projects have resumed filming since then, according to LED.

Only one “very early” company never returned as the series was canceled due to future cast members’ engagements in other productions.

What we noticed was the traditional economy of supply and demand. Supply has been exhausted, while demand continues to remain at an all time high, Stelly said. You have all of these streaming options that just need content.

In 2020, $ 429.6 million in film production was certified, up from $ 538.5 million in 2019. The payroll for Louisiana residents was $ 157.7 million last year, compared to $ 167. $ 5 million in 2019. There was another certified digital media production of $ 95.8 million, up from $ 94.8 million. one year before. Certified live performance production in 2020 was $ 12 million, up from $ 16.1 million in 2019. There was $ 151,034 in sound recording production in 2020, up from $ 412,033 in 2019.

Actual production expenditures are subsequently verified by the state and economic incentives are granted accordingly. Those dollars aren’t necessarily spent in those calendar years, as companies can submit payroll receipts for reimbursement for up to two years after production, according to the state, which supports the industry with credit from. State tax often criticized.

A 2018 study showed that for every dollar spent on entertainment industry tax credit programs in Louisiana, primarily the state film tax credit and local governments recouped roughly 36 cents in revenue. fiscal.

While the coronavirus restrictions have changed the way teams and cast members work, the public likely won’t notice.

“That will be the goal, for the viewer not to know the difference,” said Lewis. People use digital people; they used cardboard cutouts; there are also people exploding that you can put in stalls or in crowds. There are many different ways of doing things. “

Restaurants shot in snippets can appear bustling when they are only half full. A few seconds of a wide shot in a stadium can seem like a crowd, although most of the people in the stands are inanimate objects.

“In movies and on TV, that’s all you really need, just a second or two,” Lewis said. “We tried CGI (computer generated images), but it wasn’t worth it. We didn’t find it cost effective for the shows I was on.”

Now that there are more productions in the pipeline, even though theaters were closed, it means casting demand has increased.

“We’ve seen a big move towards digital streaming,” said Brent Caballero, owner of Caballero Casting, a company with offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Still, it has yet to meet pre-pandemic demand. Although there was an increase in casting demand in November, it fell in December, January and February. Crews sailed on coronavirus restrictions as many shows ended, seeking to mix up scenes shot before the pandemic and after the restrictions were phased out.

For example, the entire jury used in the Showtime series “Your Honor”, which takes place in New Orleans, has been quarantined. Some wore masks during the scenes as the writers wove references to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a real test to get that one through,” Caballero said, “especially for the backstones. They did a fabulous job getting involved in it. The people we hired, we constantly have them. employees. It’s a different story. a lot of part-time work. We practically put a lot of bottom players on payroll. “

There is another expected increase in work as the company looks to launch nine different projects through June.

“There is a project in May that I would say would probably run at pre-pandemic levels,” Caballero said of a football movie for Netflix. “But currently we are still operating with small castings and a few extras. A lot of features, which are turning green, are a model where there is not a large cast.”

As coronavirus restrictions are relaxed and more people are vaccinated, there is more interest in larger stages. Over the summer, there will likely be a demand for 3,000 cast members among several projects. This year’s projects, which could require between 50 and 75 people before the pandemic, would have needed 100 cast members.

It is not known whether there will be enough potential cast members, especially extras, to meet demand, as many people have changed careers after the start of the pandemic.

“We don’t have that many people submitting projects,” he said. “Where we put a casting notice before COVID, we got hundreds of submissions. In November and December, we barely received enough submissions for what we needed. We were cold calling tons of people. better, but we’re still not seeing as many people interested in the work as we did before COVID. “