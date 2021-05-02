Princess Charlotte has a different name at school – and doesn’t use her titles





When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl, six years ago today, they named her Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. It was announced that she would be officially known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge thanks to her position of fourth on the throne. While she will use her HRH title throughout her life, it’s not exactly very practical for a six-year-old in school, so Kate and William styled it differently. In the same way that Princes William and Harry took their father’s title, Wales, as their last name when they were growing up, George, Charlotte and Louis use Cambridge.





(Image: The Duchess of Cambridge)

This means that the young royals are known as George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge. Kate and William’s two older children are pupils of Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in London which costs 18,195 per year per pupil. Both children are said to thrive there, with staff and classmates giving them no special treatment despite their royal titles. The Duke and Duchess are regulars at school and William even joins the other moms for workouts at the nearby Chelsea Harbor Club gymnasium for workouts after return.





(Image: PA)







Last week their little brother Louis started at Willcocks Nursery, which is just up the road from the family home in Kensington Palace. Its ethic is to strive for high standards, excellence and good manners, and the website states, “The most important aspect of school is that children are happy. “We believe it is extremely important that children enjoy their first experience of school life and that they are prepared for what will follow. “By nurturing curious minds and encouraging the love of learning, children are encouraged and supported as they develop key skills that prepare them for the next stage of their developmental journey.” The staff also focus on kindness, teamwork and independence while following the Early Years Foundation Stage program. They have a well-deserved “exceptional” rating from Ofsted. But the best nursery doesn’t come cheap. Morning school costs 2,250 per term while afternoon school costs 2,250 per term. This means that it will cost parents $ 16,950 per year if they want their children to attend all day. The Cambridges shared an adorable video showing off one of their fun family days last week to celebrate Kate and William’s 10th wedding anniversary. It showed them playing on the beach, climbing a tree and roasting marshmallows near their home in Norfolk, where they went through confinement.







