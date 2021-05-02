Bollywood stars mobilize to help during Covid-19 crisis in India: ‘We can do our part’

Some of their peers have been criticized for ‘posting’ their vacation photos as India grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, but many Bollywood stars are also using their fame to help with the ongoing crisis .

From Priyanka Chopras’ fundraisers to Salman Khan’s food distribution for essential workers, stars are stepping up and doing their best as infected cases hit a record 401,993 on Saturday, three times the daily cases in the United States. United, the most affected country in the world.

More than 215,542 have died from the coronavirus in India as the country’s healthcare system is overwhelmed, and experts warn the worst is yet to come.

Actor John Abraham handed over his Twitter and Instagram accounts to organizations working in Covid-19 relief efforts on Friday to help connect with those in urgent need of help.

“Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle together,” the actor and producer said.

Here are all the other stars who are doing all they can to lend a hand to the ongoing pandemic:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Bollywood and Hollywood star has been actively using his social media to share Covid-19 resources since the start of Wave 2. On Friday, she and her husband Nick Jonas launched a fundraiser, a partnership between the Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation and Give India.

“We ask all of you to contribute to the health system which is currently at a breaking point. It is our humble request ”, launches the actress in the video.

Husband Jonas adds: “The funds raised will go to essential medical infrastructure, medical equipment and immunization support.”

Akshay Kumar

The Bollywood star, who also actively uses his Twitter account to share resources and information, has donated 10 million rupees ($ 133,810) to the foundation of former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, which helps distribute free food, medicine and oxygen essential to the needy.

The politician tweeted his gratitude in April.

“Every help in this gloom is a beacon of hope. Thank you very much @akshaykumar for committing Rs1 crore to #GGF for food, medicine and oxygen for the needy! God bless you,” he said. posted.

Kumar, who was hospitalized earlier in April after testing positive for Covid-19, then replied: “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad to be able to help. I wish we all got out of this crisis soon. . Stay safe. “

These are really tough times @GautamGambhir. Glad I was able to help. I wish we all came out of this crisis soon. Be careful Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

April 24, 2021

The Bollywood actor, an ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also donated 250 million rupees ($ 3.4 million) in 2020 to the PM Cares Fund at the start of the first epidemic.

Salman khan

Last week, videos of the star sampling food surfaced before they were packaged and sent to frontline workers.

A member of the youth wing of Shiv Senas, the political party that coordinates relief work with the star, said The Indian Express that Khan came to check the quality of the food sent.

Salman bhai [brother] has immense respect for frontline workers. Her mother even sends out handmade tiffins for police personnel who have been stationed outside her home on security duty. So Salman Bhai thought that since the lockdown is going on and these workers are on duty 24/7, we should start sending them food packages and try to make it easier for them, ”said the deputy.

Last year, Khan rallied his Bollywood friends to help send care packages to migrant workers stranded during lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus.

Sood at the end

One of the most active players in aid since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, Sood uses his platform to help him in any way he can, from arranging beds for the sick to assistance with oxygen cylinders and vital injections. Saturday, appearing on the reality show Deewane dance, he offered to provide food for an entire village until the closures were lifted.

Competitor Uday Singh, a day laborer, told how everyone in his village has struggled to make ends meet since the lockdowns were imposed.

Touched by his story, Sood said, “Uh, I want to tell people in your village that the lockdown, whether it lasts a month or two months or even six months, I will make sure that your whole village continues to receive rations. Tell them not to take blood pressure, no one will go hungry no matter how long the lockout is. ”

The actor also launched an initiative on the Telegram app called India Fights With Covid, which connects drug and oxygen providers with volunteers.

“We will join forces and save this country,” he said.

Sushmita Sen

On April 22, the actress and former Miss Universe tweeted a plea, asking for help in transporting oxygen cylinders from Mumbai to Delhi.

“It is deeply heartbreaking … the oxygen crisis is everywhere. I managed to organize some oxygen cylinders for this hospital but I have no way of transporting it to Delhi from Mumbai … s’ please help me find a way, ”Sen tweeted, with a video of the shortage of supplies at a hospital.

It’s deeply heartbreaking … the oxygen crisis is everywhere. I managed to arrange some oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai … please help me find a way https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen)

April 22, 2021

Soon she was inundated with offers of help.

The next day, Sen posted an update. “Thanks for the help of our Twitter friend

@shweta_jerry, the oxygen cylinders are finally on their way to Delhi hospital from Mumbai! Shweta and her colleague went out of their way to make this possible overnight! Deeply grateful, ”she announced.

Alia bhatt

Having just recovered from Covid-19, the acclaimed actress’ social media timeline is now supported by information and help resources.

“This is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in terms of what we can do for infrastructure, but we can do our part to identify and amplify relevant information, “Bhatt posted a week ago. since.

Shilpa shetty

The actress and fitness author posted a moving video on her Instagram last week, sharing her partnership with Khaana Chahiye, an organization that helps fight hunger.

“I usually share information to motivate you … But today I need a lot of motivation. I’m not doing well, neither of us are. We’re going through this inexplicable pain because of everything. that’s going on around us, “Shetty said, calling on her fans and” friends in the industry “to help them as much as they can.

“Let’s start by becoming a catalyst,” she pleaded.

John abraham

The actor and producer on Friday handed over the reign of his social media accounts to organizations helping to relieve Covid-19.

“All of the content displayed on my handles will be exclusively for helping those affected with the resources they need. It is time to reach out to humanity and take action to overcome this crisis,” Abraham said.

Ajay Devgn

The actor and director has teamed up with Brihanmumbai City Council (BMC) in Mumbai to set up intensive care units for patients. Shortages of intensive care beds have been documented across the country, with cities like Delhi, a city of 20 million people, reporting just 22 intensive care beds available out of a total of 4,594 beds.

Devgn, along with other producers, helped raise 10 million rupees ($ 133,810), through his New York foundations, to help BMC build a 20-bed emergency facility at Mumbais Shivaji Park .

Gurmeet Choudhary

The TV actor announced last week that he would open two hospitals in Patna and Lucknow, with more planned across the country.

“I have decided to open a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. I need your blessings and support,” the actor said. , who contracted the virus last year, on Twitter.

I decided to open an ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and support. I Hind. Details will be shared soon.#CovidIndia #CovidHelp GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary)

April 25, 2021

Chaudhary has also assisted patients across the country and supported them with their plasma and oxygen needs as well as the organization of beds. According to news18.com, he also formed a special team and posted numbers on social media so that people could reach him in case they needed medication.

