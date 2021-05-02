Actor Harshvardhan Rane to sell motorbike to buy oxygen concentrators for the needy





Actor Harshvardhan Rane has announced that he will sell his motorcycle to buy a few oxygen concentrators that will be used to help those suffering from Covid-19 infection and cannot survive without medical oxygen. On Instagram, the actor, best known for his Telugu and Hindi films, shared a few photos of himself with the Royal Enfield vehicle. He captioned the post: “Give away my motorbike in exchange for some oxygen concentrators that we can together provide to people in need to fight covid.” Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad » Some of Harshvardhan Rane’s best-known projects include Thakita Thakita, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, and Anaamika. He made his Hindi film debut with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016. Since then he has appeared in other Bollywood films like Paltan and Taish. The second wave of Covid-19 in India has proven to be devastating. Ordinary people as well as a few celebrities have pooled their resources to provide oxygen and other assistance to the needy. As of Saturday, 392,488 Indians tested positive for the virus. This is the first day the country breaks the uptrend in more than a month. But the situation remains dire. More than 200,000 Indians have lost their lives so far due to the pandemic after more than 17 million cases confirmed at the time of writing.







