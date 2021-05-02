From McConaughey to Jenner, the ‘Trump effect’ propels Hollywood’s political hopes

More famous faces are dipping their toes into political waters, and some Hollywood stars are ready to dive into the depths.

Olympic gold medalist and former Keeping up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner launched her campaign to become California’s next governor last week. Announcing that she would run in the recall election to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomHannity to interview Caitlyn Jenner after gubernatorial announcement Majority of voters likely approve of Newsom’s handling of school reopens and economy: Poll Randy Quaid ‘seriously considering’ running for governor of California LEARN MORE (D), said Jenner, Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaugheys’ book tour to promote his memoir Greenlights has at times seemed like a warm-up for the election campaign, with the True Detective actor repeatedly teasing a potential gubernatorial run in his home state, the Texas.

And Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who has flirted with a White House offer for years, has put some more muscle into the POTUS chatter in recent weeks, saying that the action movie trade from hell for the oval office if that’s what people want. The new semi-biographical NBC sitcom of former WWE wrestlers shows him in the process of becoming Commander-in-Chief in the near future.

From Ronald Reagan to Sonny Bono, swapping the stage for stump speeches is nothing new, but experts say the recent wave of performers turning to politics can at least in part be attributed to the rise of the Celebrity Apprentice host turned 45th President Donald Trump, or the Trump Effect.

When Trump was elected, a lot of people thought that meant you didn’t have to come from the political world to introduce yourself, says veteran GOP strategist John Brabender. BrabenderCox Creative Director said he had recently been on appeal with two top national celebrities who contacted him with interest in participating in specific races.

In a weird and odd way, Trump sort of broke barriers and smashed glass ceilings … and showed there are alternate paths, Brabender says.

David Jackson, professor of political science at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, says the Trump effect can “be that of saying, well, you know I could run for a higher post than I normally would have thought before. “

There is no sense of a learning required before seeking the highest office, Jackson adds.

Backed by their huge fan base, performers might find it easier to get into the political arena than average Joes and Janes, says radio personality Cooper Lawrence.

With social media, once you have millions of followers and people already on board with you, it’s really easy to make that transition, says Lawrence, the author of Celebritocracy: The Misguided Agenda of Celebrity Politics in a Postmodern. Democracy. “

Jackson tells ITK that “the other candidates just have to spend a lot of money trying to develop” the name recognition that comes with fame. “A celebrity automatically has this notoriety,” he says.

It can help, especially in a recall election like the Golden State, where potentially hundreds of candidates will try to monopolize the spotlight.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won a recall election in 2003 to become Republican governor of California, said in an interview on Jimmy kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian Kimmel Election watchdogs urge Jimmy Kimmel to drop plans to welcome MyPillow CEO Biden, Harris, Harry and Meghan added to ‘Vax Live: The gig to bring the world together’ Schwarzenegger says Jenner has a chance to become governor MORE Live! this week when I was in the recall election there were 150 candidates there and there was a huge circus.

The Terminator star and bodybuilder-turned-politician advised Jenner and the other candidates ahead of the November recall: “The key thing in it all, it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or if it’s someone else so. you have a clear vision of where you want to go. What kinds of changes do you want to make? And why are you qualified to become governor? “

Yet just as much as their fame may benefit Hollywood’s political hopes, the limelight could also prove to be too hot for their potential campaigns.

Celebrities, says Lawrence, can have a sordid and very public history.

Most of the candidates when they show up maybe flawless, maybe they aren’t, but you really have to dig. You really have to know where things went wrong, as celebrities have always made headlines, pop culture and interviews.

According to Lawrence, previous comments that might cause someone to cancel are more of a risk factor for artists who have long been in the public eye.

Jenner, a longtime Republican, has been the target of criticism from LGBTQ groups for her past adoption of Trump. While Jenner later said she had rejected President Biden Joe Biden Will Seattle officials use the same prosecution defense they want to take away from the police? Taliban warn of attacks on US troops after passage of withdrawal deadline under Trump deal, pandemic inspector general detonates DOJ memo, urges Congress to clarify mandateWith the 2018 predecessor calling him “the worst president we’ve ever had” for “all LGBT matters,” she has at least one Trump White House alumnus working on her campaign.

Also a possible stumbling block? The “rich” part of “rich and famous”. While the big names in Hollywood may attract campaign donations from an integrated network of fans, even supporters might not be willing to cough up money for actors they perceive to be rolling in personal dough.

The other problem they sometimes have is fundraising because people know their net worth, Brabender says.

Plus, politics has a way of alienating even the most loyal fans.

Former President George W. Bush said in an interview last month that McConaughey might have a shot at being the next governor of the Lone Star States if he has the principles to dismiss his criticism.

While an April poll from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found more Texas voters would support McConaughey at the expense of Governor Greg Abbott (right) in a hypothetical game the next year to midway through 2022, Bush warned, can be pretty harsh. “

The question would be, does he have a set of principles firm enough that he doesn’t care what the critics say? Bush said.

Running for office is far more confrontational than staying afloat in Hollywood, says Brabender. You have an opposing party following you, you have news media that will challenge you [and] there are other opponents in the race who will challenge you. So all of a sudden your brand is going to be attacked.

Brabender, who in 2016 created a viral political ad parodying celebrities who had insulted each other at the time –President Trump Pandemic Inspector General blows DOJ memo, urges Congress to clarify mandate Court observers buzz over Breyer’s possible retirement Venezuela grants house arrest to six U.S. oil executives imprisoned LEARN MORE who has racked up more than 14 million views says that by the time he’s done describing the issues and potential pitfalls for artists interested in political races, they often decide not to change careers.

Many stars have cast their names in the political ring and expressed interest in running for office, only to decide not to. Ashley Judds name was thrown as a challenger to the Senate Minority Leader Mitch mcconnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell McConnell wants “ Project 1619 ” removed from federal grant programs The 12:30 p.m. Hill report: Biden’s extensive interview with NBC Senators are pushing to allow remote voting during the national crisis LEARN MORE (R-Ky.), But in 2013, actress Divergent pulled out of the race, citing the need to focus on her family.

I might run someday, Judd told ITK in 2015.

All Summer Long frontman Kid Rock teased a possible Michigan Senate run in 2017 for months, before finally putting the kibosh on political plans, saying in an interview with Howard Stern, F — no, I am not a candidate for the Senate.

Critics could accuse some celebrities of suddenly considering a life in politics every time they have a new movie in theaters or an album to promote, using the possibility of a campaign as a means of fabricating a PR lift, without actually work.

That’s a problem, it’s just a cynical celebrity ploy to use political media to their advantage, says Jackson, author of Entertainment and Politics: The Influence of Pop Culture on Young Adult Political Socialization.

Running for office could also give performers a boost, says Lawrence, who has a doctorate in psychology.

Remember, celebrities have really big egos. These are people who are statistically and scientifically higher in narcissism. So what does a narcissist want more than power? Lawrence asks.

But Brabender notes that stars who are ready to stake fame and fortune on the line to prepare for the often deadly political battlefield should also be applauded.

I think they need to be commended on some level because what they also say, it seems to me, is not that I won’t just be a Hollywood critic who stands up and says what’s wrong. not with everything in Washington and now I’m going to go back to my real world, “Brabender says.” They’re ready to put their name on a ballot, and anyone who has the guts to do it, it doesn’t matter which side of it. the driveway you are on, deserves a lot of credit.

The political wannabes of the entertainment world, he predicts, are certainly not going away anytime soon. Trump’s victory in 2016 and future victories could also inspire more campaigns from candidates such as CEOs and professional athletes who have not gone the traditional route of politics.

I think it wouldn’t be unusual to see one of them break this cycle. And if that happens, I think you’re going to see the number of potential famous candidates double in 2024, Brabender says.

Jackson says that despite star-studded hurdles, famous candidates simply cannot be written off in the wake of Trump’s success.

No celebrity who runs for office can be dismissed out of hand. This is exactly where we are at, ”he said.