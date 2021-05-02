Entertainment
Chinese envoys take stock of support for India after tweet from Bollywood actors highlighting China’s aid to neighbor
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong
The Chinese Ambassador to India reacted swiftly to the tweet from Bollywood actor Sonu Soods, which alleged that China had blocked anti-epidemic supplies to India by clarifying China’s continued support for anti-epidemic efforts. India’s epidemic has garnered the thumbs of many Indian netizens, this interactions on India worsening the epidemic situation between the two countries to a new high.
Ambassador Sun Weidong clarified that China is offering India its biggest aid and assured that China will continue to ensure a smooth delivery of anti-epidemic supplies to its neighbor ravaged by the new wave of COVID infections. -19 hours after India’s Bollywood actor Sonu Sood tweeted to give the green light to COVID-19 medical supplies that India had ordered.
Over the past two weeks, the issue of the epidemic in India has become a hot topic on Chinese social media, with many netizens sharing their experiences or those of their family members to successfully fight the virus and encourage their neighbors. .
The media reported that some logistics companies and medical product manufacturers in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, east China, volunteered to work overtime during the May 1 holiday in China in due to an increase in orders from India and “customers waiting for them to save their lives”.
Suns’ latest tweet on Sunday showed workers at a Chinese oxygen generator manufacturer were working overtime to produce and package the machines on May 1, and the batch of oxygen generators will be sent to India soon. .
In response to Soods’ Twitter message on Saturday, alleging that China had blocked a large number of shipments of oxygen concentrators to India that he had ordered, Chinese Ambassador Sun immediately said he took note. information from Twitter and suggested that China had provided practical information. customs clearance and transportation for India to transport medical supplies from cities in China.
[We] will continue to ensure the smooth functioning of the materials export channel to India, Sun said.
In the past two weeks, 61 cargo flights have been operated from China to India, carrying various urgent medical supplies to India. The last cargo flight carrying oxygen generators and other equipment took off from Tianjin, China, India at 11:15 a.m. today, one of Suns’ posts read on Saturday, attaching videos of the locations of the messages transported.
Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, with at least 25,000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are being planned for medical supplies. Chinese Customs will facilitate the relevant process, Sun updated in successive tweets on the matter.
He also posted an email address in the post, saying please let us know any issues you have encountered so that we can do our best to help you accordingly.
The Suns’ swift response has been recognized and applauded for China’s care and support for its neighbor suffering from the surge in COVID-19 infections.
Thanks to China for coming to help. You forget the hostility in these difficult times, commented Twitter user Nirup Dhawan.
Since April, when the Indian epidemic deteriorated severely, China has provided more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, more than 21.48 million masks and around 3,800 tons of medicine to the India, according to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China.
Since the epidemic invaded India, interactions between governments and the people of both countries have intensified.
A woman receives oxygen in a rickshaw at Ghatkopr’s Gurukul School in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. Photo: VCG
The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed condolences at the seven consecutive regular press conferences from April 22 to 30 ahead of the five-day public holidays in China, stressing that China is willing to provide assistance to the extent of its ability.
China, as a neighbor and close partner, fully understands the challenges India faces, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday in a phone call with Indian Minister of Affairs. external, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Friday, stressing that China is ready to support the best. .
Chinese President Xi Jinping also sent a message of sympathy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Many Chinese companies, the Chinese Red Cross, local governments and non-governmental friendship organizations are also using their own channels to provide assistance to India.
Chinese companies have ramped up production of at least 40,000 orders for oxygen generators from the Indian side and are working at a rapid pace to deliver as quickly as possible, according to Ambassador Sun.
Many Chinese netizens have also expressed their sympathy and support for the Indian people on the internet.
Videos of an Indian student who lived in China documenting his life after being infected garnered nearly a million views and a large number of warm messages of encouragement and wishes from Chinese netizens.
Some internet users have appeared online every day to ask questions about his health and remind him not to be exhausted from making videos, while many others have shared the everyday symptoms and feelings with him. from the infection until he gradually recovers, trying to keep him from feeling feared and pressured.
India continues to face the world’s most devastating level of the coronavirus pandemic, with 40,000 new cases in a single day. The total number of confirmed cases in India reached 19.2 million on Sunday.
