Entertainment
4 famous Bollywood villains as zodiac signs
Bollywood villains are an essential and indispensable part of every movie. They are the ones who bring the thrill and action to any movie and are as important as the male and female actors.
Bollywood films are undoubtedly incomplete without a macho hero and a magnificent heroine. An equally important aspect of Bollywood movies is the villain. Bollywood villains are an indispensable part of every movie and a crucial part of the storyline. From being hilarious to downright scary, Bollywood villains never fail to keep us entertained!
Some iconic Bollywood villains include Sholay’s Gabbar, Yaadon Ki Baarat’s Ajit, and Mr India’s Mogambo. We predicted the zodiac signs of some of these popular Bollywood villains based on their personality traits. So here are 4 famous Bollywood villains as zodiac signs.
Gabbar (Sholay)
Aries
It’s no secret that Gabbar dominated and was a quintessential leader of the pack. He knew how to keep people under his control and had enough power and influence to scare the whole village. His leadership skills and dominant personality are similar to those of people born in Aries.
Mogambo (Mr. India)
Virgin
From his fancy throne and blingy clothes to his elaborate secret island and quirky accessories like the staff, the zodiac sign this villain looks like most has to be Virgo. Much like Virgins, he was a fan of all things fancy and wanted nothing but perfection despite being the villain!
Kancha Cheena (Agneepath)
Taurus
Kancha Cheena was the quintessential style icon who doesn’t let the evil character interfere with his sense of style! He was suave, chic and elegant like a real Taurus. He was sophisticated and was definitely one of the hottest Bollywood villains of all time!
Sir Judah (Karz)
Cancer
Cancer people are witty, funny and hilarious. They seem friendly but as soon as you betray them they will never forgive you. Likewise, Karz’s Sir Judah was also a hilarious villain who was fun but would turn out to be the most intimidating person on the planet, if and when you cross the line with him!
