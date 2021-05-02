The Fair City kiss between Father Liam and Carol was staged by actor Phelim Drew’s real wife

A steamy kiss to promote a sex scene between Shop Priest Father Liam Plunkett and Carol Foley for Fair City last Sunday was actually staged in real life by actor Phelim Drew and his wife Sue Collins.

T bosses insisted special attention because of Covid-19 while filming intimate scenes between Father Liam (Phelim Drew) and Carol (Aisling O’Sullivan).

Sue donned a black wig to make it look like she was Carol on the show, but insiders reveal her snog has never been on TV.

“Viewers could have told it was someone else in the actual scene, if the kiss had been broadcast so it ended up on the cutting room floor,” one RT mole tells us. .

But the insider added, “There’s a fondling scene on the couch between Father Liam and Carol, after apparently having sex, but the hand rubbing her face is actually Sue’s, and only l back of his head is shown. “

In real life, Phelim and Sue are married, have four children, and live in Dublin’s Freedom Quarter.

Fair City was on hiatus from April to September last year due to the pandemic, and then strict rules were introduced for the casting.

The only real “ lovey-dovey ” scenes allowed are between Bob Charles and Renee Phelan, who are a real-life couple Brian Murray and Una Crawford O’Brien.

Overwhelmed with desire, Liam and Carol kiss.

Soaps such as Eastenders and Coronation Street have also brought in partners to film intimate scenes.

In some cases, smart angles have been used to make the characters appear to have kissed or are tender with each other.

Phelim, son of the late Dublin legend Ronnie Drew, started dating Sue when he met her at his local in 1999.

“And believe me, the last thing I thought would happen was I would meet my husband that night,” Sue said, laughing once.

She had gone for a drink after rehearsals with colleagues from her comedy troupe, Les Nualas.

“We were introduced and I was immediately taken with him, to be honest,” she recalls. “He was very calm and courteous, and I was a little intrigued by him.”

Phelim, who grew up in Greystones, Co Wicklow, says her first impression of Sue was that she was everything you could want in a partner. “She was very funny and interesting,” he said, “and of course she’s beautiful.”

The couple, now in their early fifties, got married at Kinnity Castle in Co Offaly a year and a half after they first met in 2001.

Besides being one of the founding members of The Nualas, Sue is half of YouTube comedic sensation The Dirtbirds.

She also appeared in Fair City, playing Erica’s mother last fall. Dublin actress Aisling O’Neill, who plays Carol Foley, lives in Gorey Co Wexford with her teenage son.

Viewers saw Father Liam recently discovering that he was the father of Hayley Collins, who was the product of a one-night stand with Ger Lynch.

Phelim Drew and his wife Sue

Last Sunday, fans saw him give in to temptation when he put Carol to bed. After a heated argument, Father Liam called Carol’s house and admitted he couldn’t get her out of his head.

They threw caution to the wind and found themselves in each other’s arms.

The scene was interrupted, and then viewers saw Father Liam’s face being stroked on the sofa by a hand, which was believed to be Carol’s. They made it clear to viewers that they were having sex.

In the next episode, Father Liam walked into Carol’s bar wearing his necklace for the first time, which alarmed Carol as she felt he was drawing a line between them.

In scenes that will screen next week, Father Liam confides in his colleague Father Art, admitting that he may be in love with Carol. Father Art advises her to think outside the box (of confession), to view life as a layman, and to talk to Carol about her feelings.

Fair City bosses have been forced to apologize to a ‘heartbroken’ priest after they broadcast a controversial confession scene last month.

One episode showed Ger asking Father Liam to hear his confession, before continuing to make the shocking revelation that he is the father of his daughter, Hayley.

To add more “hurt” to the wound, the episode aired on Divine Mercy Sunday, which focuses on the Sacrament of Confession.

Kerry’s priest Father Kevin McNamara called the event “disrespectful” and “hurtful” and said it “broke his heart” to see the scene.

The Listowel-based priest told Sunday World last night that he hasn’t watched the series since the episode, despite having been a regular viewer in the past.

“I don’t know the script and if the script is that he fell in love or did something it’s human nature, I have no problem with the way the script played out. “, did he declare.

“If they want to present a script with its own difficulties and he has a crisis with his sexuality, I wouldn’t be that one – that’s the modus operandi, for example if he did things like that, do love with her clothes on or doing something on the altar.

“But whatever way they handled the script, again it’s the writers and if they think it’s popular I have no problem with that script.

“I would have sympathy for people in real life situations. But I’ve pointed it out before, I don’t think they do with other religions.”

He has now extinguished himself from the soap.

“I used to watch it and thought the game was good,” he explains. “I had come that night after hearing Confessions in the parking lot, social distancing, on Divine Sunday and I was absolutely flabbergasted,” he said.

