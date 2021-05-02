Golden Globes: the cast of Hollywood’s latest insider drama

In its nearly eight-decade history, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., The small group of 86 foreign journalists who distribute the Golden Globes, has withstood a series of embarrassing scandals and lawsuits and has been ruthlessly mocked even by the scene. of its own award ceremony. Yet the group has never faced such a serious threat to its very existence as it is today.

Following a Feb.21 Times investigation that highlighted allegations of the group’s ethical breaches as well as the absence of black members in the organization, the HFPA faced harsh criticism in Hollywood and the United States. -of the. Viewer ratings for this year’s Golden Globes show, which took place under a cloud of controversy, have fallen more than 60% from last year, putting the group at risk.

Now, as the self-imposed May 6 deadline quickly approaches for the HFPA to reveal its promised reform plans, the often clumsy association response to the crisis has raised questions as to whether it has the capacity or the self-awareness to implement the change change it has promised.

Here are some of the main players in the drama as it unfolded:

Meher Tatna, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HFPA

Meher Tatna has often been the public face of the HFPA. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

A former president of the HFPA, Tatna has held a number of leadership positions on the board since joining the organization in 2002 and has been the group in front of the public in recent years. Tatna, who was born in India but represents Singapore, has been recognized for helping spur HFPA philanthropy.

Ali Sar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HFPA

HFPA President Ali Sar has been a member of the group for over 35 years. (Todd Williamson / NBC)

A member of the HFPA for over 35 years, Sar was appointed chairman of the group last August following the death of Italian journalist Lorenzo Soria. Sar has covered entertainment for publications in his native Turkey and Argentina and previously served as editor of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Helen Hoehne, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of HFPA

Some believe that Helen Hoehne is looking to become the next president of the HFPA. (Todd Williamson / NBC)

Along with Tatna and Sar, Hoehne took the stage at the February Globes to make a brief statement about the group’s lack of black members, saying: Just like in film and television, portrayal is vital. Even as insiders say she plans to become the group’s next chairman, Hoehnes’ previous work in advertising while serving as a director of HFPA has raised questions about possible conflicts of interest.

Ava DuVernay, filmmaker

Writer-director Ava DuVernay helped run the protest on social media #TimesUpGlobes. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Selma and 13th director DuVernay, along with powerful TV producer Shonda Rhimes, helped lead the #TimesUpGlobes social media protest in the days leading up to the Golden Globe Awards and met with a coalition of Hollywood publicists to share her own experiences with the grouper. The truth that isn’t often talked about is that awards play a role in the economic reality of black filmmakers, artists of color and creative women in this industry, DuVernay wrote on Twitter on the day of the Globes.

Tina Tchen, CEO of Times Up

Times Up CEO Tina Tchen called for sweeping reforms at the HFPA. (Photography Gittings)

Three years after Times Up used the Globes as a platform to launch its movement, Tchen helped lead the protest against the HFPA. Immediately after the February 28 telecast, Tchen publicly called on the HFPA and NBC to undertake sweeping reforms and has since kept up the pressure in partnership with the advocacy group Color of Change and a group of more than 100 Hollywood advertising agencies.

Shaun Harper, Diversity Consultant

Shaun Harper was hired on March 9 to serve for five years as an HFPA diversity consultant and resigned less than six weeks later. (Photograph by Bradford Rogne)

A professor at the Marshall School of Business at USC and an expert on racial, gender and LGBTQ issues, Harper was hired on March 9 to serve for five years as an HFPA diversity consultant. Less than six weeks later, Harper stepped down from his post, writing in a statement I am no longer confident in our ability to collaboratively bring about the transformational change that the industry and the people I deeply respect ask of you.

Judy Smith, crisis public relations guru

Judy Smith, increasingly frustrated with the HFPA’s handling of the crisis, resigned with Harper. (Lisa Lake / Getty Images)

One of Hollywood’s most renowned fixer-uppers and the inspiration for Olivia Pope’s character in ABCs Scandal, Smith was hired by law firm HFPA Latham & Watkins in March to help the group deal with their problems with public relations. On April 20, growing frustrated with the HFPA’s handling of the crisis, she resigned with Harper.

Phil Berk, former president of HFPA

Philip Berk had long been a divisive figure within the HFPA and was kicked out in April after emailing an article to members calling Black Lives Matter a racist hate movement. (Michael Tran / FilmMagic)

A former eight-term HFPA chairman, Berk was kicked out of the organization two days after emailing an article to all members describing Black Lives Matter as a racist hate movement. The 88-year-old South African had long been a divisive figure within the group, of which he had been a member for 44 years. Actor Brendan Fraser accused Berk of groping him over at a luncheon in 2003, a claim disputed by Berk.

Kjersti Flaa, HFPA critic, journalist

Kjersti Flaa, a Norwegian journalist based in Los Angeles, sued the HFPA in 2020 after being denied membership. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

After being twice rejected by the HFPA, Flaa sued the group in August, accusing it of institutionalizing a culture of corruption, unfairly banning qualified candidates and monopolizing all-important press access while by unduly subsidizing the income of its members. The Flaas trial, joined by Spanish journalist Rosa Gamazo Robbins, was dismissed in March. She is appealing the decision.

Craig Robinson, NBCUniversal Director of Diversity

Craig Robinson says the network is working behind the scenes to help put reforms in place at the HFPA. (NBCUniversal)

Amid growing criticism of NBC’s relative silence over the Globes controversy, Robinson told The Times in mid-March that the network was working behind the scenes with the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions to help institute reforms. We take these issues very seriously, and we also understand our role and the importance of our role in encouraging HFPA to make what we believe are necessary changes and we are using that influence, said Robinson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal. .

Times editors Stacy Perman and Meg James contributed to this report.