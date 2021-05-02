This year’s Oscars could have been a proud moment for China. Then politics got in the way

the Oscars this year could have been a major moment of pride for China.

Beijing-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao made history Sunday by winning the Oscar for Best Director for her film “Nomadland” – become the first asian woman and only the second woman to win the award. Zhao’s film also won the Best Picture award.

But China is not celebrating – at least not officially.

On the contrary, this year’s Oscars weren’t shown anywhere in China – including on two major streaming platforms where the annual ceremony had been broadcast live in previous years. In Hong Kong, a leading broadcaster chose not to air the Oscars for the first time in over half a century.

Even as Zhao’s victory made headlines around the world, the Chinese state media has remained remarkably silent. Hours after the announcement, no report of his victory could be found on the websites of the state-run Xinhua News Agency or the state-owned CCTV broadcaster. Social media posts sharing the news of his victory have also been censored.

The official silence contrasts with that of March, when Zhao won the Best Director award at the Golden Globes. At the time, Chinese state media were quick to praise Zhao, with the nationalist tabloid Global Times calling him “the pride of china. “

But the praise for Zhao didn’t last long. Chinese netizens unearthed a 2013 interview she gave to American film magazine Filmmaker, in which she appeared to criticize the China of her childhood as a place “where there are lies everywhere”. In another more recent interview with Australian media, Zhao reportedly said that the United States “is now my country, after all.” The site later clarified that Zhao was misquoted – what she actually said was that the United States “is not my country.”

But the damage was done. Chinese nationalists online rush to attack Zhao, accusing him of “smearing China”. Some even called for a boycott of the film.

Before long, promotional material for Zhao’s “Nomadland” disappeared from social media site Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform. The film, which was originally slated for release in China on April 23, has also been pulled from major film websites nationwide. As of Monday, there is no indication that “Nomadland” is arriving in Chinese theaters anytime soon.

Zhao’s quick disavowal is the latest sign of the scale of China’s nationalist sentiment under President Xi Jinping. Zhao hasn’t criticized China since she rose to fame, but it seems that just one comment eight years ago is enough to destroy her image – and stop her film from being released.

Moreover, in the eyes of the ruling Communist Party in China, Zhao’s relatively privileged upbringing and Western education might not make her the ideal candidate to embrace as a Chinese achievement. Zhao attended schools in Britain and the United States, before finally enrolling in New York University film school – an experience beyond the reach of most Chinese.

In addition to the nationalist backlash against Zhao, this year’s Oscars are also a political thorn for the Chinese government for another reason – “Do Not Divide,” a 35-minute film chronicling the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019. , was nominated for best short film. documentary (he ultimately did not win).

Whether the film’s nomination helped downplay the Oscars remains to be seen. But as the Oscars kicked off in Los Angeles, on Weibo – one of China’s most popular social media sites – the event hadn’t even been among the 50 trending topics of the day. And this despite the nomination of the Chinese film “Better Days” for the best international feature film. The young adult crime romance was a smash hit in China and is the first Chinese film to be nominated in this category in nearly two decades.

But in China, Zhao still has his share of supporters. As news of her victory was shared by unofficial accounts on Weibo, many users left comments praising Zhao and criticizing the nationalist attack on her. But censorship quickly erupted and the messages were gone within hours.

One of Weibo’s popular cleansed posts was a video of Zhao’s acceptance speech at the ceremony, in which she spoke proudly about her Chinese roots. Zhao said that she used to recite classical Chinese poems and texts with her father, and a particular line from the three-character Classic – “People at birth are inherently good” – helped her continue. when the going got tough.

“These six letters had such a big impact on me as a kid, and I still truly believe them today. Even though sometimes it may seem like the opposite is true, I have always found kindness in the people I have met, wherever I have been in the world, ”she said.

Overview of Asia

the Indonesian Navy Submarine missing since Wednesday was found broken on the seabed on Sunday. All 53 crew members have been confirmed dead, authorities said.

India registered the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases for five consecutive days, as the crisis escalates and desperate families demand oxygen. A number of countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are sending life-saving medical supplies to India.

At ASEAN Summit Over the weekend in Indonesia, Southeast Asian leaders agreed to a plan with the Burmese junta leader to end the violence that has erupted since the military took power in February. But activists have derided the decision not to include a provision calling for the release of thousands of political prisoners, including senior politicians, currently in detention.

Tokyo Olympics in just three months – but Japan is still struggling to contain its fourth wave of coronavirus, which has seen an increase in variant infections. The government has declared a state of emergency for four prefectures, including Tokyo.

Yuh-jung youn became the first Korean actress to win Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role in the movie “Minari” on Sunday. The film and Youn have received critical acclaim throughout awards season.

Photo of the day

Beijing Half Marathon: The race attracted more than 10,000 people on April 24, with participants (and dinosaurs) running without masks. Daily life in much of mainland China has returned to something close to normal before the pandemic, with few remaining restrictions and big events underway.

China’s business: tech companies partner with government on ‘digital yuan’

China is appealing to some of the country’s biggest tech companies for help with the deployment of an official digital currency, known as the digital yuan.

Ant Group and Tencent are teaming up with the People’s Bank of China to develop technology related to the digital version of the country’s currency, state media reported on Sunday.

Ant Group – Alibaba’s financial technology subsidiary – will work with the central bank to create a technology platform for the digital yuan, according to state media reports, which added that the company could use its payments app. Extremely popular digital Alipay under the Partnership. Tencent, meanwhile, is also involved in research and development related to the currency, state media reported.

The announcement is not a total surprise. Ant Group announced earlier this year that its online banking, MyBank, has joined the digital yuan pilot program. Tencent has also reportedly been involved in the digital yuan project, although this is the first time the company has spoken publicly about its stake, according to Chinese state media.

Ant Group and Tencent did not immediately respond to CNN Business’s requests for comment.

China’s digital yuan trial has been expanded to nine cities and one province so far, and the country could become the world’s first major economy to create an official digital version of its currency. A vice-governor of the central bank even said recently that the country could give athletes and foreign visitors a chance to use the digital yuan at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

– By Laura He

Quoted and noted

“The project is designed to prevent a huge flood that occurs once a century. Last year’s flood was only once in 40 years, which was not enough to pose a risk to the Three Gorges Dam. “

– As China prepares for the monsoon season, engineers and experts are hoping for more moderate rainfall than last year, when massive downpours saw rivers overflow and millions of residents displaced. He also raised close scrutiny of the Three Gorges Dam, the largest hydroelectric project ever built, with some critics saying the disaster revealed its limited effectiveness.