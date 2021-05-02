Kangana Ranaut ends 15 years in Bollywood reveals why she regrets rejecting dirty photo





New Delhi: One of the leading actresses of the Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut spent 15 years in Bollywood. Beginning her career with the 2006 film “Gangster,” the “Thalaivi” actress has come a long way to establish herself as one of the industry’s top stars. Kangana has starred in several successful films during his career. She has carried a number of films on her shoulder as a protagonist which have proven to be massive successes. The ‘Dhakaad’ actress was also offered the role of the protagonist in the superhit film ‘The Dirty Picture’. However, she turned down the role and now, in her recent interview with a major daily, Kangana has revealed what she thinks about it. READ ALSO | Anushka Sharma thanks the fans for their birthday greetings; Reveal why she didn’t celebrate the special day Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she regrets not seeing the potential of ‘The Dirty Picture’. She added that she couldn’t have played the role better than Vidya Balan. Kangana told TOI, “I think ‘The Dirty Picture’, as I’ve always said, turned out to be so wonderful! But I don’t think I would have done better than Vidya Balan because she was great in it. But yeah, sometimes I feel like I haven’t seen the potential of this movie. The ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ actress also announced her digital platform debut as a producer with the film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. She also revealed the logo of her production house – Manikarnika Films. She wrote sharing, “@ManikarnikaFP logo launched with announcement of our digital debut with quirky love story Tiku wife Sheru …. Need your blessings.” In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut has “Thalaivi”, “Dhaakad” and “Tejas” in her kitty. READ ALSO | Kartik Aaryan gives witty demo of Corona sliding into “Unmasked Faces”; Fans call him the ‘King of Legends’ Follow this space for more updates.

