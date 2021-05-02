Ms Doubtfire’s child actress Lisa Jakub mocks article asking what happened to her





Mrs. Doubtfire Star Lisa Jakub mocked an article asking what happened to her. Jakub rose to fame at age 14 in the classic 1993 family film. She played Lydia Hillard, the eldest daughter of the characters played by Robin Williams and Sally Field. The film revolves around a father (Williams) who disguises himself as an elderly English nanny after his wife (Field) ends their marriage. On her official Twitter account, Jakub, now 42, posted a screenshot of an article titled: What Happened to the Actor Who Played Lydia in Mrs. Doubtfire? Along with the picture Jakub wrote: Well uh, I mean a lot has happened since 1993 so you’ll have to be more specific. advised After her tweet went viral, Jakub thanked many fan movies for celebrating her work and shared links to the books she has written since retiring from acting. Wow, thanks for all the tasting and sharing! Jakub wrote. The next question I usually get is why I stopped playing after an 18-year career. Fortunately, I have written a whole book about it. Then I wrote another book on anxiety and depression. After starring in films including Independence Day and A walk on the moon, Jakub decided to stop playing in 2001 at the age of 22. She has since written two books and retrained as a yoga teacher. Jakub said yoga helped her overcome depression, anxiety and panic attacks. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Lisa Jakub, Robin Williams, Mara Wilson and Matthew Lawrence in 1993 Mrs. Doubtfire (Snap / Shutterstock) Siblings on screen Jakubs in Mrs. Doubtfire, Chris and Natalie, were played by fellow child actors Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson. Wilson retired from constant acting in 2000, but today occasionally lends his voice to animated TV shows. She is also a renowned writer and essayist. Lawrence continues to act, most recently appearing in the action thriller Money plane alongside Kelsey Grammer and Denise Richards. In March, Mrs. Doubtfire Director Chris Columbus has revealed that a more adult version of the film exists and may one day be released to the public.

