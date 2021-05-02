The Beverly Hilton revives Hollywood glamor with refreshed spaces

Los Angeles is a city rich in hotels. Some feature prominently in films, while others are beloved as long-standing haunts of the everyday realities of the film industry.

The Beverly Hilton is just such a haunt. During the city’s awards season, which runs from the start of each year and ends with the Oscars, the hotel’s ballroom is filled with glitz from the movie. On most evenings of the first two months of the year, arriving hotel guests share a space with red carpet guests for an atmosphere that is often unlike any other hotel in the area.

Stuck in the chevron-shaped confluence of Santa Monica and Wilshire in Beverly Hills, the hotel was opened by Conrad Hilton in 1955 and quickly became a hot spot. The Golden Globes have been held in the hotel’s International Ballroom since 1961, in addition to a host of other awards galas, benefits and celebrations.

Rooms and public spaces were renovated in 2020 in a multi-million dollar overhaul. Rooms have champagne, teal, and glossy white palettes that bring to mind the hotel’s mid-century roots, rooms have been hardwired with plenty of outlets to accommodate appliance-laden guests, and bathrooms have been refitted with modern customizable lighting, including lighted mirror frames.

One notable branding choice is that the Beverly Hilton retains its own logo instead of the standard Hilton branding. A retro font, rich burgundy background, and pink lettering scream vintage and suggest traces of what a Hilton experience might have looked like 70 years ago, compared to today. A prominent emblem is the Rosenthal Star, a rendering of an art installation suspended above the hotel staircase in its early days, now found on printed materials and even in the form of drawer knobs. and closet in the renovated bathtubs.

The hallways have new botanical themed wallpaper that also looks straight out of the heyday of Hollywood. All in all, it’s a rather triumphant refresh to celebrate a time with a design philosophy that offers ideas to cherish, but many more to safely relegate to history.

It’s hard not to feel like someone of great import, stopping by the fountain in the circular alley at the entrance of the hotel, strolling through the lush gold and blushing lobby and in front of the aquarium in the elevator lobby of Wilshire Tower. Tucked away in quiet hallways between reception and dining spaces, photographs of the hotel’s famous yesteryear guests, a presidential visit by Dwight D. Eisenhower shortly after opening, to starlet photoshoots ranging from Marilyn Monroe in Sophia Loren.

Meals can be enjoyed poolside at the Mercato, offering cool California rates (and reasonably priced, for an upscale hotel in one of the country’s most exclusive zip codes) throughout the day. . At night, the pool and palm trees are lit with blue and pink neon lights for an unmistakably Hollywood experience.

For a treat, guests can head to the 8th floor for the Israeli-inspired Santolina pop-in. Set in a lovely indoor-outdoor space with views of the city and surrounding mountains (I could see the Hollywood sign from my brunch table), the menu is completely Mediterranean, but with a distinctly California influence. I dined on roasted eggplant with olives and fresh laffa zaatar bread and floury falafels while watching the hummingbirds fly between the fragrant rows of potted citrus fruits.

For parties seeking A-List-caliber privacy, the hotel’s secure-entry 8th floor is home to the Penthouse Collection, a series of penthouse suites with luxury touches and stunning views of the surrounding area (even some of the soaking tubs offer A sight). Guests wanting to feel A-List in a more down-to-earth environment can book one of the popular Pool Cabana rooms which have direct access to the pool deck from the patio.

The famous Aqua Star pool was opened by Esther Williams and students from her swimming school; decades later, Angelina Jolie christened the pool herself her ball gown after winning a Golden Globe in the upstairs ballroom.

Takeaway meals

Newly refreshed but still dripping with Hollywood lore, the Beverly Hilton is a hotel unlike any other in this city that thrives on novelty and trend.

Math

I have seen rates starting at $ 289 per night.

Loyalty

Hilton Honors

Instagrammable moment

Take a dip in the historic swimming pool, take a selfie in front of the golden fresco in the lobby, capture the sight of Santolina or have the chance to land on the red carpet, this hotel is made to be photographed.

Good to know

The hotel also offers take-away food from the Mercato.

Don’t miss the collection of Hollywood memorabilia at the foot of the stairs to pool level, featuring celeb trinkets ranging from Mary Pickford to the Beatles.

Valet parking is currently available for Santolina, but overnight guests will need to park in the hotel garage.