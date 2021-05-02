Kangana Ranaut denounces racism in Bollywood, claims beauty was fair





Bombay: Actor Kangana Ranaut is known for his outspoken personality. The actor is utterly unfazed and unapologetic about her stances, political views, disinterest in the film industry, and the constant criticism she faces for shooting her fellow actors, especially women. Also Read – Did You Know Kangana Ranaut Was The First Choice For Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture? Actor reveals In his last interview with ETimes, Kangana spoke about people’s obsession with her “ fair complexion ” and how the filmmakers were willing to give her a chance in the industry because she was fair. The actor mentioned that actresses in the industry don’t get the right treatment and are treated like second-class citizens. She said she was fair when she entered the industry and it was considered the only ‘beauty mark’ at the time. Read also – Rakhi Sawant’s advice to Kangana Ranaut: you have crores, distribute oxygen “In general, in the film industry, actresses are treated very badly. They are constantly treated as inferior beings. So, having this second citizen-type treatment was not very good for me. I tried to make my own place and it was a big fight. If I had to settle for what they gave me, I don’t think I would have gone this far. For them beauty was fair, ”she said. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Comparing Her Trip With Shah Rukh Khan And Saying ‘Her Parents Are Involved In Movies’ Kangana added that she had never fallen in love with this idea of ​​beauty and was not happy that people cared about anything other than her fair complexion. The actor said, “I was fair enough and could have carved out a place for myself for 3-4 years, which anyone with a fair complexion can. So, that was all they wanted. They were willing to give me that shelf life in exchange for a fair complexion. But I didn’t agree with that. My fair complexion is the least of my favorite things. There is so much more to me as an individual and I was appalled that they didn’t care. Kangana is today a successful actor and director. She has also ventured into film production and has her own film production company – Manikarnika Films. The actor has definitely silenced anyone who thought his own claim to success could be his fair complexion. Looking at a woman beyond her skin color is what many artists across the world are arguing for. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bipasha Basu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, the late actor Smita Patil, Dipannita Sharma, Usha Jadhav and Nandita Das among other actors in the film industry have constantly spoken of facing racism and combating it. at different times in their lives.







