18 celebrity mother-daughter duos who rule Hollywood





Love is real between these famous mothers and their amazing daughters 1. Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The iconic mother-daughter couple has starred in countless films and is a mainstay in each other’s lives. They even graced the cover of People 2020 The Beautiful Issue together. 2. Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

These two remain real and honest with each other, both appearing to speak at length on The Red Table Talk with Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. 3. Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. 4. Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher Kevin Winter / Getty Images

I mean, it’s Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd. Their relationship is one that makes everyone cry when Billie lost her mother in 2016. 5. Zo Kravitz and Lisa Bonet Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Another incredibly iconic mother-daughter pair, Zoe and Lisa are beyond gorgeous, so stylish, and stepped out on the red carpet together practically looking like twins. 6. Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift Kevin winter

The singer and her mother have always been close to Taylor, even writing The Best Day about her mother as a surprise gift for Mother’s Day one year. 7. Chrissy Teigen and Luna 8. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

They look so alike, it’s strange. Reese is constantly sharing photos of the two, showing how close their mother-daughter relationship is. 9. Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade ten. Gabrielle Union and Kavvia 11. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Everyone knows model Cindy Crawford, but her daughter Kaia is an accomplished model in her own right, recreating even her mother’s most memorable looks. 12. Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross Watch this video on YouTube

Both iconic, the mother-daughter duo have had a lasting impact on the music, film and television industries respectively. They even played together. Goals! 13. Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith Dan Macmedan / WireImage

The two weren’t always close, but nowadays they escort each other to red carpet events and support each other all the time. It is adorable. 14. Vanessa Bryant and her daughters 15. Madonna and Lourdes Leon Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

The fabulous pair once had a Material Girl clothing line in 2010, a line at Macy's that was a game-changer for everyone. 16. Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin 17. Kylie Jenner and Stormi 18. Khloe Kardashian and True What is your favorite famous mother-daughter duo? Let us know in the comments!

