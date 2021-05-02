Star Trek, Big Trouble In Little China, actor Nathan Jung dies at 74





Nathan Jung, the actor who played Genghis Kang in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Savage Curtain”, is dead. He was 74 years old. Jung’s appearance in Star Trek was his debut as an actor. In the episode, he didn’t play the real Genghis Khan, but a recreation of the historical figure created by the Excalbian alien race. The Excalbians had devised a plot to determine if good was more powerful than evil. To this end, Genghis Khan teamed up with Col. Phillip Green, Klingon hero Kahless and mad scientist Zora on “team evil” against Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, President Abraham Lincoln and the Vulcan philosopher Surak, forming ” team good “. “ Timothy Tau, Jung’s friend, confirmed to Variety that the actor died on April 24. He did not disclose the cause of Jung’s death. Jung’s height has often helped him land “heavy” roles on television. After playing Genghis Kang in Star Trekhe would appear and many other tv shows including Team A, MASH POTATOES*, Starsky and Hutch, Fries, General hospital, Manimal, against the current, and hunter. He played Helen Funai’s cousin, Saburyo, in Sanford and sons and the Dark Rider in Kung Fu. In the 1990s, Jung played Jzuk-Mao in two episodes of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He also appeared in Martial law and Burke’s Law. Jung worked with Bruce Lee and Lee’s son, Brandon Lee. He starred opposite Bruce in an episode of Here are the brides. He worked with Brandon twice, first in the 1991 film Confrontation in Little Tokyo and again in 1992 Rapid fire. Jung’s last role was to narrate Tau’s 2016 short documentary “Nathan Jung v. Bruce Lee,” which chronicled Jung’s meeting with Bruce on the Here are the brides together. Jung’s other film appearances include roles in Kentucky Fried Film, Big problem in little China, Black rain, American Yakuza, Beverly Hills Ninja, Dark man, The shadow, Longshot, and Surf Ninjas. He was also part of the Asian American film scene, appearing in Justin Lin’s Complete the game and Juwan Chung’s Baby. Actor Peter Sinkoda, who appeared in Marvel’s Daredevil and many other TV shows, released a trailer featuring Jung’s work and a photo on Instagram, along with his memory. “One of my best friends in life passed away today. He told the best true stories of the ‘old days’. RIP #NathanJung. You’ve contributed a lot to #AsianAmerican #Cinema & #Hollywood during your amazing life. I will remember what you did for us. For me. Good night old man. You will always be a legend to me. “ Jung is survived by his nephew, Keith Jung.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos