Anticipate the opening of rooms

It was a lonely, repetitive rehearsal. We wanted to go out, but we had to stay. We have become pandemic prisoners. You could see glimpses of the outside world, but you couldn’t enter them. We forgot what fun was, how to smile.

We needed our spring, our summer, our fall. Even in winter. We had to go out, but there were new world rules. We stayed at home. Bored. We have missed the exciting spark of the great outdoors.

what to do, what to do? Well, we’ve pretty much gone to technology. All digital. All in streaming. Some are screaming. Just so as not to go completely crazy.

We have Netflixed, TikTokd, Hulud, Apple Watched, Amazon-Primed.

We were locked up. An unwanted use of the expression.

Our own house.

Parents have become teachers. Their children became anxious. Winter was harsh.

The desire to get out of the house has always existed. Well, there has been a downturn in the pandemic. The masks remain but the fresh air comes back to life. Were going out.

Still, it’s funny that in some cases we just went out to get home. Restaurants, shopping centers, guest lounges. Sparks of resurgence of normalcys. Outside the house. Inside elsewhere, just for the fun of it. Different walls. Different faces.

I watch television very little. PBS. Sports. Rather strain your eyes while reading books, but still have time to go out, jog, walk the dog twice a day, walk in the lakes while the birds are singing, the swans are sliding, the water flashes and glows. The privilege of aging is the assembly of pleasantly appreciated little things.

Now that we can get out more, there is so much we want to recover that the pandemic has stolen. Can’t wait to go back to the theater. Yes, live! No celluloid entertainment. I want to exchange a screen for a scene.

Look, there is nothing sinister about zooming in on any of the entertainment avenues listed above. But there is nothing quite like the veracity of the actors on a stage, giving it their all for you, not for millions of viewers. For you, a selected audience. You can turn off the TV at any time. Someone coming out of the theater live is quite rare. You don’t go out. You at least admire the dedication of the actors, their bravery. You said at least once: “I could never do that!” The actors sweat for a few hours to have the right to bow at the end.

So that was a good note when Broadway in Boston recently announced via Gossamer Wings or was it email? that he had high hopes of launching his new season in November, with the doors opening onto the majesty of the Citizens Bank Opera House where audiences have been wandering the carpeted aisles to their seats since the late 1920s .

Unlike television, live theater puts you in the same room as the actors. OK, this is a big room. You wouldn’t want to sweep the floor after every performance. But the Boston Opera itself is a gem of a throwback. Watch at your leisure.

TV and movie theaters can project wonderful storylines and imagery, but to hear Jean Valjeans heart-wrenching “Bring Him Home” in “Les Misérables” or watch soulful Willy Lomans hit the last scene of “Death of Salesman” well, it is better to leave such moments for stage adaptation for their full resonance.

Either way, when the curtains of the live theater go up, it’s a good thing, an old escape again available. Boston has earned its reputation as a solid, one-to-one theater city. Emerson Colonial, Huntington, Speakeasy Stage Company, Lyric Stage Company, Wang, Shubert, Wilbur, the versatile Calderwood Pavilion … They were closed and missed by theatergoers. On-screen entertainment remains king as each home has one or three televisions. Television is constantly pushing its formidable limits. Good, but we decide what to watch.

The pandemic has pushed us around a lot. Step by step, we pushed back, through one door and another. If, as expected in the fall, the doors to Boston’s theater stage open, it is a better city; more natural. And inside, it’s not that bad at all.

