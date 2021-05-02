Celebrities lagging behind in pandemic | From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan: Bollywood celebrities who have been targeted for not wearing masks amid pandemic





When Bollywood celebrities were targeted for not wearing masks | Photo credit: Instagram People across India are perhaps struggling with the darkest days of their lives with the COVID-19 surge. The number of positive cases is multiplying by the day and what is worse is that there are also not enough oxygen cylinders to save those who need them. Frontline workers fight day in and day out to save lives to the best of their ability despite all challenges and shortcomings. The situation is so grim outside that many COVID-19 patients are dying due to the inability to have a bed in the intensive care unit. Well, at a time like this all one can do is pray for the suffering of those in pain, maintain social distancing, and wear a mask all the time outdoors. In fact, the double mask is now considered the need of the hour, which essentially means wearing two masks for double protection. As Bollywood celebrities rally to help India fight the pandemic by making huge donations and launching a big initiative, few have also come to terms with not wearing a mask. From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan to Gauahar Khan, find out every time celebrities have been harassed not to wear masks in the past few months. Amitabh Bachchan It was in April, on the sets of his next film Goodbye. when Amitabh Bachchan was spotted without a mask. The paparazzi saw him and the images were circulating in no time. Fans were worried about him given he had recently recovered from COVID-19. Salman khan In August 2020, Salman was spotted heading into the studios to shoot for the Bigg Boss promo. It was then that he was seen without a mask in a car which had more than 2 people. All were seen wearing a mask except Salman who had irritated Internet users. Gauahar Khan In September 2020, Gauahar Khan was spotted in the city without a mask. She also interacted with the paparazzi and seemed very laid back about her outing. This has infuriated internet users because the pandemic is not yet over. Bharti singh Bharti had a rather funny moment when she asked a man to wear a mask but soon realized that she herself was not wearing a mask. The video was funny but also received a mixed reaction on the internet. The above examples are just a few of the many instances where celebrities have been targeted in the midst of a pandemic for a variety of reasons.







