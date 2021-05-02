Flash Season 7 actor Bart Allen teases Nora West-Allen’s return





The Flash season 7 could feature an epic family reunion with Jordan Fisher teasing the return of Jessica Parker Kennedy’s Nora West-Allen.

A family reunion may be on the horizon Flash season 7 with Bart Allen actor Jordan Fisher teasing Nora West-Allen’s comeback. As the show’s titular speedster, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has experienced several different timelines since his Arrowverse debut. After the crisis, he again faced a new and uncertain future. According to Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian), The Flash will become obsessed with him as the mysterious villain, Chronarch, looms large. In addition to new threats, however, it has been confirmed that he will serve as a new descendant in the form of Fisher’s Bart Allen (aka Impulse). Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Created by Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo, Bart Allen first appeared in 1994 The Flash # 91. He made his full debut in the next issue. On the page, the character was actually the grandson of Barry and Iris West-Allen. Instead, his parents were Meloni Thawne and Don Allen, half of the Tornado twins. On the show, however, he will be redesigned to be the son of Barry and Iris (Candice Patton). Although the exact nature of his presence has been kept secret, he is expected to appear for the first time in Flash season 7, episode 17. Still officially untitled, it will mark a total of the 150th episode of the series. While the news was greeted with a wave of excitement (based on the character and actor), many wondered how Bart Allen’s arrival could impact Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and its own future. Related: Why The Flash Keeps Changing Barry & Iris’ Children Post on Twitter, however, Sinner teased that this question could be answered ASAP. Presumably celebrating a day spent working on Flash, the actor said he had met XS. As fans will recall, this was the official superhero name that Nora operated under. Likewise, Fisher also mentioned meeting Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp). As such, fans apparently have both an epic speedster and a family reunion to look forward to in the coming weeks. Check out Fisher’s tweet below: I met Barry Allen, Jay Garrick and XS today – Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) May 1, 2021 Garrick was last seen sacrificing his life during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Regardless, it was previously confirmed that the fan favorite will make an appearance on the rebooted Earth-Prime in Flash season 7. Additionally, it was announced that Shipp would be guest starring as the Golden Age version of Jay Garrick on Stargirl season 2. The move will serve to further bridge the gap between Stargirl and the rest of the Arrowverse since the former’s official move to The CW. In Nora West-Allen’s terms, she was tragically erased from existence during Flash Season 5, Episode 22, “Legacy”. Regardless, it was repeatedly teased that a new version would one day emerge as a result of the timeline revisions. Nora’s official return would undoubtedly elicit just as much excitement from fans. Likewise, it will raise a whole series of questions. First, how will Nora’s new version (and Kennedy’s performance) differ from before? And how are you Flash describe the family relationship between XS and Impulse? It goes without saying that Nora will remain a child of Barry and Iris. As such, will there be an older / younger sibling dynamic, or will Nora and Bart be together the Arrowverse version of the Tornado Twins? Either way, alongside other Bart Allen Easter Eggs, everything will become clear in future episodes. More: Arrowverse Flash Family: Every Member Explained Flash Season 7 is scheduled to continue with “The People V. Killer Frost” on May 4, 2021. Source: Jordan fisher/ Twitter Sharon Carter rehearses a Black Widow trick from Captain America 2

