For some, decline in COVID leads to increased social anxiety

Invitations are starting to arrive, by text and email, for dinner parties, birthdays and weekends. But rather than being filled with excitement, I’m ashamed to say that I’ve experienced waves of terror.

A few vaccinated friends confessed to similar anxiety about resuming social life. Of course, there are lingering concerns about virus variants and the large number of people who are still not fully protected. The country is barely out of the woods, despite considerable progress.

But the ambivalence many of us have about lifting lockdowns is more psychological than epidemiological. They just weren’t ready.

Yes, the pandemic has continued interminably. But give us a few more months to pull ourselves together!

In my official capacity as a theater critic, I am ready to make a cultural diagnosis. As the pandemic shows signs of coming under control in the United States, an epidemic of stage fright is exploding.

Sociologist Erving Goffman wrote an influential book in the late 1950s that essentially confirmed Shakespeare’s proposition that all worlds are a stage. In The Presentation of Self in Daily Life, Goffman uses the idea of ​​theatrical performance as a framework for understanding our social lives.

This is not a book about how lives imitate art. Goffmans focuses on how we stage collective reality. In short, whenever we are in the presence of another person, we play a role. It could be a performer, another cast member, or a viewer, but there’s no getting around the theatricality inherent in everyday life.

Descartes I think, therefore I am becomes in effect for Goffman, I act, therefore I belong. Social reality, in its formulation, is an overall effort. An individual projects a definition of a situation when entering the society of others and this projection provides a plan for the cooperative activity that follows.

A good part of this performance work involves managing impressions, controlling the reception of our traveling vaudevilles. Goffman lists the myriad ways our public presentations can be undermined. Our fate as humans may be to wear a mask, but how easily they escape us. No wonder we’re so nervous about getting in the way of our entrances, missing our landmarks and freaking out our lines.

Security comes in part from establishing the spatial parameters of a scene. Workplaces have play areas and backstage areas. Different areas require different conduct, reflecting the rules and hierarchies mutually agreed upon by an organization.

Gossip is allowed in the dining room, but not in front of the boss’s door. The hallways, liminal space, are ideal for eavesdropping, which makes them a temptation and a trap. Bathrooms, an inconvenient focal point, can quickly turn into the Bermuda Triangle.

For those who have been working from home for a year, navigating this geography again can seem as tedious as having to put on pants with buttons again or start an unpleasant commute again.

Goffman is aware that much of what we know about each other is obtained by inference. Being exposed to the public therefore requires constant vigilance. Filtering our communications by email or Slack is a comparative luxury. Unconscious gestures, a flash of impatience, a hint of a smirk, a burst of yawning can destroy a carefully organized image.

Zooming is exhausting because it never lets us forget we were in front of a camera. But returning to the public arena after a long hiatus is even more exhausting. Lifting weights is nothing compared to struggling with those stubborn facial muscles in a meeting. Our heart rates are undoubtedly higher when we speak than when we warm up on a treadmill.

Having been sequestered for as long as we did, we were out of practice in the art of appearances. When the eyes line the classroom or conference room, paying attention isn’t enough. You should also try to appear attentive or, at the very least, not as bored as you feel. When telling a joke, you can no longer resort to a laughing emoticon but you have to drip some semblance of fun, even if it’s just an awesome moan.

Sitting across from our dear friend in a restaurant, we must not betray that his old problem, still unresponsive to outside advice, hasn’t become more fascinating since our last dinner a year ago. For those whose politeness is ingrained, civility will not be greatly affected by social interregnum. But flexing one’s gratitude properly so that resentments don’t develop can take a bit of refinement.

As social animals, we are perfectly in tune with each other’s moods. Like those butterfly wings flapping in Africa that trigger monster hurricanes in the Caribbean, minor fluctuations in behavior can turn a sunny interaction into a super storm of antagonism. Like it or not, we are Geiger counters for clashes, our clearinghouses for grievances.

Jumping into that anti-personnel minefield didn’t seem so reckless when you were making eye contact. But we no longer have the certainty of being able to get out of our misstep. A trip to the supermarket is all it takes to see how our skills have rusted. Social reality is teamwork requiring coordination and circumspection, which are no longer second nature.

Re-immersion is the only answer, but it can feel like sinking or swimming in the months to come. Many of us will be paddling to stay afloat. Existential doubts are inevitable. After seeing how much we can do without, it’s natural to be skeptical of the return of old pleasures.

Psychologists have a word for this state of emptiness: languid. The remedy is no longer isolation but community. Hell is the others only if, like the characters of Sartres No Exit from which the famous line is derived, one is locked in a room with the wrong crowd for eternity.

It’s important to remember that, as Goffman notes, were programmed to work cooperatively. In the theater of life, rowdies are the exception, not the rule. Most of us try to make anyone who happens to be in the spotlight comfortable. The sight of someone searching for words can turn a spectator into a gentle teleprompter. To spare anyone unnecessary embarrassment, were adept at not seeing or hearing what was not meant to see or hear. A sense of reciprocity guides our tact.

When someone does a scene, it means that person is no longer performing. Such behavior is normally frowned upon for whatever reason. Lack of theatrical decorum is as disturbing for an audience as it is for an artist.

But the political and social upheaval of the past year has complicated matters. Old scripts are being rewritten. As expected as these changes are, they add more uncertainty to our interactions. The conflict is high, and the fear of being called is widespread. Culture, perhaps compensating for the uneven social progress of society, has been in a punitive mood. And a context of armed violence only increased the tension.

According to Goffman, the human desire for social contact and companionship is rooted in two needs: a need for an audience to try out one’s vaunted selves, and a need for teammates with whom to enter into collusive intimacies and behind-the-scenes relaxation. . An essential ingredient for the proper functioning of the theater of everyday life is a varnish of consensus that everyone present feels obligated to speak with their lips.

This demonstration of consensus is more difficult to obtain. A fragmented enterprise returned to the public arena. But the show must go on and it will be. Because stronger than all our fears, our doubts, our hostilities and our ambivalences, it is the joy of coming together for this extravaganza that we call shared reality.