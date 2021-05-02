Actor who filed discrimination complaint says he suffered negative reactions, including verbal abuse

A Victoria actor who was verbally assaulted and spat by strangers and told to leave town for filing a racial discrimination complaint against a local theater company said a simple apology and acknowledgment of the discrimination would have resolved the harm .

Tenyjah McKenna filed a complaint with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal in 2017 after learning that there was no role for black women in a play she wanted to audition for at the Victorias Langham Court Theater .

Court documents show that when McKenna contacted director Judy Treloar about an audition for Les Ste-Soeurs and said in an email that she was black, Treloar replied: As much as I hate to say that. , the 15 women in this play are Quebec women and the play takes place in Montreal in 1965. A black woman would neither be a neighbor nor a sister in this play, but I would love to meet you and hear you read.

McKenna, a black woman from Montreal whose parents lived in the neighborhood where the play takes place, said she felt the claim had erased her existence.

She literally says, blacks did not exist in Montreal, Quebec, in the 1960s, which erased the existence of my parents. It erases me then. The layers of erasure that got me under, I couldn’t comment on that, McKenna said.

When pointing out the historical context to the director, McKenna said she received what looked like an apology, when what she wanted was an acknowledgment of what had happened.

It would have been very easy to have someone just say: Sorry, I’m sorry you were racially discriminated against. Made. That’s it, McKenna said.

She said people often misunderstand why they are called, thinking it is an attack.

McKenna, who had previously performed with the theater and enjoyed her experience, said she called the director and the theater in because she wanted to continue working with them, but she needed them to recognize their barriers to l ‘inclusion.

Calling culture is not meant to be a weapon. It’s not. It’s literally: I love it so much. And I want you to survive. This is what you need to fix, she said.

Despite harassment on the streets from people accusing her of ruining the theater and strangers calling her parents to ask about their immigration status, McKenna said she would do it again if she had to.

Because of the one step I took, other artists from BIPOC take this chance to come out and say: OK, that happened to me, she said.

Last month, McKenna and representatives of the theater company reached a resolution of the human rights complaint with the help of an ombudsperson.

Kathy Macovichuk, vice chair of the board of directors of the theater company, said the theater is approaching companies to conduct a diversity and equity audit of the organization, as well as diversity training and communication for the board, volunteers and staff.

Macovichuk said some workshops have taken place, but much of the work has been delayed due to the pandemic as the organizations they have contacted to organize online training are in high demand.

Kyle Kushnir, a former member of the theater company for about a decade, said he was disappointed with Langham’s bland statement on the resolution and believes the company is doing little to address the underlying issues that led to the complaint. on human rights.

There are many types of historical problems in theater that they just haven’t been able to solve, and what better time to solve them? he said.

During the decade he was involved in acting, he was aware of a small handful of people of color in productions, he said.

Kushnir also highlighted the company’s 2015 production of Charles Dickens’ The Edwin Drood Mystery, which sparked outrage as it featured white actors wearing dark makeup to appear South Asian, and theaters use a swastika in marketing materials for a show about a Nazi filmmaker. .

He said that the company hadn’t done much to address these issues and that, in my view, they had very little interest in doing anything.

Kushnir was part of a transition committee set up in part to make suggestions to the board on how to make theater a more inclusive place. Those suggestions included apologizing for some of the company’s previous wrongdoing and removing photos of life members, who are almost entirely white. The committee was dissolved after several months.

Macovichuk said the committee had always been designed to be temporary and the board felt it had done all it could. She said she voted to dissolve it because she felt the group was unwilling to work with the council.

Macovichuk acknowledged that theaters work slowly to resolve issues and that many people are frustrated that they don’t change as quickly as they would like.

But we as a theater are committed to doing it. We want to make it an inclusive and welcoming place, she said.

The theater has formed a group to reach out to racialized and marginalized communities to see how they can work together.

We were hoping that if we invite these communities to come in, we will somehow break down the barriers, Macovichuk said.

The theater company had previously sought the dismissal of the lawsuit after making a $ 1,500 settlement offer to McKenna and making changes to combat discrimination, but tribunal member Beverly Froese denied the request in 2019, claiming that a full hearing was needed.

A court complaint against Treloar is still active. Treloar could not be reached for comment.

