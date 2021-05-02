When Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese praised the cinematic genius of the Apu trilogy

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of filmmaker Satyajit Ray, considered one of the most influential directors not only in India but around the world. While we’ve seen plenty of celebrities write about this genius on social media, we come back to when popular Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese gushed about the late director. The creator of Departed paid tribute to Satyajit Ray through a letter he wrote for Indian Express last year. Also Read – Apu’s Portrayal on The Simpsons Sparks Big Debate on Twitter After Controversial Episode

Director wrote: In the relatively short history of cinema, Satyajit Ray is one of the names we all need to know, all of us need to see movies. And to review, as I do quite often. For those of us here in the West, the Apu Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959) trilogy was a milestone. We used to see India on screen but from a purely colonial perspective, which obviously meant that the main characters were westerners and the extras, the people who provided the local color and background detail, were Indians. We had no idea if the stories were set in Gujarat, Kashmir, West Bengal or Maharashtra, it was just India. “

Remember Manik da .. pic.twitter.com/BPXaHQx2NL Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 1, 2021

He added: The images told stories from everyday life in a vein that looked a bit like Italian neorealism. What about art? The movie theater? It took my breath away. It was simultaneously poetic, immediate, radical and intimate. I was fascinated. This remarkable close-up of Apus eye in Pather Panchali, the way the cut works with the sudden burst of music from Ravi Shankars for me, it was one of those precious moments of revelation that you have in a room. cinema, and it had a profound and lasting effect on me as a filmmaker. And the trilogy was just the beginning of one of the greatest body of work in film history.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



