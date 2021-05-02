The 10 Best Battles In The Prequel Trilogy, Ranked

Throughout the Skywalker Saga, a constant source of entertainment and shine for the public has been the epic battles that occur, be it lightsaber duels, vast space battles, or assaults on the ground. massive. Despite all the criticism it has had in the past, the prequels deliver a lot of that action.

It has more lightsaber battles than any other trilogy, but also arguably has the best of the saga. It also features unique fights between Force users and those who wield blasters, as well as the epic battles you’ve come to expect from a named franchise.Star wars.

ten Anakin and Obi-Wan versus. Count Dooku II

Anakin and Obi-Wan have repeatedly clashed against Count Dooku, fighting throughout The clone wars in addition to their two prequel trilogy duels. Of all of those battles, however, this one is almost at the bottom of the pack in terms of quality.

It’s not bad (there are a few good times, like Anakin killing Dooku), but there really isn’t too much to do or too much battle. This serves more to highlight Anakin’s power, as well as Palpatine’s puppets over Dooku, rather than the most gripping battle in the saga.

9 Obi-Wan vs. Jango Fett

Without a doubt, a unique duel of the trilogy arrives on Kamino inAttack of the clonesas Obi-Wan Kenobi takes on the famous bounty hunter Jango Fett in what’s known as “The Rumble In The Rain”.

Seeing Jango with all of his Mandalorian / bounty hunter toys, trying to fend off Obi-Wan and escape as the rain falls is undoubtedly a widely criticized highlight of the film. What takes away is the true lack of story and emotion behind it, something that hurts a handful of battles across the saga.

8 The Battle of Geonosis

Understandably, people were a bit disappointed with the action of the Battle of Geonosis, but there’s no denying how cool the event is in the Petranaki Arena.

Seeing so many Jedi wielding their sabers in one place was the stuff of dreams before 2002. So many Jedi seen in battle, such as Luminara Unduli, Kit Fisto, and Shakk Ti, ended up playing vital roles inThe clone wars. Seeing them here and then seeing the Clone Army come to the rescue was pretty epic.

7 Obi-Wan versus. General Grievous

This is arguably not a good sign when a lightsaber battle is remembered more for the theiconic exchange that preempted it than for the duel itself. Still, Obi-Wan facing Grievous was a fun duel.

Grievous has always been a well-crafted character who caused a lot of fear, especially for younger audiences; seeing all four of his arms in action, wielding and spinning lightsabers was pretty awesome for first-time viewers. It lacks a lot of emotional resonance, fans know Obi-Wan isn’t in real danger and therefore doesn’t care too much, but it’s still a lot of fun.

6 Anakin and Obi-Wan / Yoda Vs. Count Dooku

Going back to Count Dooku’s prequel battles, the initial fight between Dooku and the master / apprentice duo of Anakin and Obi-Wan arguably wasn’t as good as their second battle alone.

Overall, the two are fairly uniform; what borders theAttack of the clonesthe upcoming version is Grandmaster Yoda. Fans had waited for years to see Yoda in action, and he finally got here. Some might have been disappointed, but it was still incredibly cool to see Yoda like that and to see him unleash just some of his Force power.

5 Mace Windu (and the Jedi) vs. Darth Sidious

Darth Sidious is a brain unlike any otherStar wars, and the final stages of his long plan to get rid of the Jedi came when this lightsaber battle took place.

Sidious easily takes out three Jedi Masters, including the very talented Kit Fisto, with Mace Windu proving to be much more difficult. The two have a pretty good duel, but what perhaps sets him above the rest is his finale as Anakin arrives and helps Sidious become his apprentice. This duel, like mostRevenge of the Sith, is made better and more powerful byThe clone warsportrayal of Anakin’s fall and Palpatine’s manipulation, as well as how unfriendly Windu can be.

4 The Battle of Coruscant

Without a doubt, the best full-scale battle / assault in the prequel trilogy arrives at the opening ofRevenge of the Sith,as Anakin and Obi-Wan participate and navigate the Battle of Coruscant on their way to save the Chancellor.

In close competition with the Battle of Endor and Hoth, the Battle of Coruscant was arguably the best full-scale battle at this point since the Battle of Yavin. Tense, full of Republican and separatist forces, Anakin showing off his pilot skills. It’s disorienting but awesome, immersing audiences in the action following the point of view of the two Jedi, with fantastic effects that held up perfectly.

3 Yoda versus. Darth Sidious

Stick toRevenge of the Sithand going back to Sidious’ fight against the Jedi, Windu wasn’t the only Jedi to challenge him that day as Yoda arrived, desperate to stop Sidious from ruling the Galaxy.

RELATED: Star Wars: All The Major Villains, Ranked By Power

The fight is pretty awesome and is a much better outing for Yoda than against Dooku. The fight still doesn’t answer the question of who is more powerful, because even though Yoda lost, Sidious didn’t kill him, and Sidious had the better position, having higher ground and better positioning than Yoda. . Ian McDiarmid is awesome as he pokes fun at Yoda, and it’s another great, entertaining fight, even though he’s plagued by the other battle going on simultaneously.

2 Duel of fates

There will always be a fierce debate over which best of the prequel trilogy’s battles, be it the Duel of the Fates or the Battle of the Heroes, two that are considered by some to be the best of the franchise as a whole.

The legacy of the Duel of the Fates has only been helped over the years, as the public can witness Obi-Wan and Maul’s journey toRebels. There’s nothing to say about the score that hasn’t been mentioned before, but the choreography of this duel is fantastic, Maul is totally badass and Qui-Gon’s death had implications that changed the route of the Galaxy. Just watch Dave Filoni’s impassioned battle speech onDisney Gallery: The Mandalorian to find out how important this duel is.

1 Battle of the heroes

The Battle of the Heroes is another epic prequel battle, with some of John Williams’ best work and a whole ton of emotion behind it, with the entire prequel trilogy leaning pretty much on the aftermath of that duel.

This is perhaps the culmination of the best movie in the prequel trilogy, and it’s truly heartbreaking to watch those who are emotionally invested in the friendship of Anakin and Obi-Wan. It’s an exciting battle, especially with the uncertainty of Padm’s condition and the Mustafar context. When Obi-Wan hits Anakin and gives him a heated speech, it’s one of the most iconic and emotional things to come out of the prequels.

