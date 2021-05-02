Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, known as Shooter Dadi, succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this week. According to reports, she had been in the hospital for two days and suffered from difficulty breathing. On April 30, it was reported that she passed away.
She and Prakashi Tomar had appeared on Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate show. Paying tribute to Chandro Tomar, Aamir Khan Productions released a statement from the actor. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the disappearance of our dear Daadi shooter, Chandro Tomar. Our sincere condolences to all members of his family. Daadi illuminated Satyamev Jayate’s stage with his wisdom, humor and incredible life journey. She chose to rewire at the best age to retire. She will remain an inspiration forever, one in our hearts forever, ”the statement read.
Chandro Tomar was 89 years old and succumbed to the coronavirus in Meerut.
