Edwards illustrator-turned-author publishes children’s book





Edwards resident Alice Feagan will do a book signing at The Bookworm on Saturday, May 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Collectors tell the story of two adventurous girls who head into the forest in search of something special for their collection of natural wonders.

Daily special Although Alice Feagan has been an illustrator since 2010, writing is a new endeavor that recently came to fruition. Released this month, The Collectors is a new children’s book that’s both written and illustrated by Feagan, an Edwards resident who moved to Colorado in 2015 from the Bay Area. Known for her paper cut collage style, the first book Feagans published was School Days Around The World for which she only contributed illustrations. The Collectors is its first author which Feagan describes as a story inspired by a childhood spent outdoors. Available in hardcover, The Collectors tells the story of two adventurous girls who head out into the forest in search of something extraordinary to complete their collection of natural wonders. They are brave, intelligent and fascinated by nature. During their journey, they discover that the perfect object is harder to find than expected. When the girls find a mysterious cave, their adventure really begins. Growing up in western North Carolina, I was always outside hiking the woods, splashing around in creeks and picking up treasures to store in our treehouse, said Feagan. Now living in a place like the Vail Valley has only inspired this work more. Much of what I create is about plants, animals, and exploring the natural world. Mother of two boys, Tobyn and Llewyn, Feagan and her husband Campbell find themselves on similar adventures as they spend time outdoors with the family. In addition to children’s books, Feagan has also created cut-paper collage illustrations for local organizations including the Vail Valley Foundation and national clients such as National Geographic Kids Magazine and Ranger Rick Magazine. She holds an MA in Illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design and is involved in creating images for Read Island, the new children’s collection launched by longtime Nicole Magistro. During the school year, Feagan visits individual classrooms where she reads to students and conducts writing and illustration workshops with the goal of inspiring young readers. Writing was new to me when I first started developing The Collectors, which was both exciting and upsetting, Feagan said. I found myself extracting childhood memories for things that really engaged me and stories I found myself lost in over and over again. These memories inspired and informed the book. The Collectors is the second book published by author Alice Feagan. During the school year, Feagan visits individual classrooms where she reads to students and conducts writing and illustration workshops with the goal of inspiring young readers.

Daily special The Collectors is available for purchase online and from The Bookworm at Edwards. Feagan will be doing a book signing at The Bookworm on Saturday, May 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Other upcoming events include storytelling hours and nature walks with the Earth Keepers in Walking Mountains on Tuesday June 29 and Saturday July 3. from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information visit http://www.alicefeagan.com , http://www.bookwormofedwards.com and http://www.walkingmountains.org .

