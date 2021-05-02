New Rome Colosseum Stage Restores Majestic View | Entertainment

















ROME (AP) A project to build a light and high-tech stage inside the Roman Colosseum will allow visitors to have a central vantage point from inside the ancient structure to see the majesty of the monument “, declared the Minister of Culture of Italy on Sunday. Dario Franceschini announced an 18.5 million euros ($ 22 million) contract to build and install the retractable structure that will restore the traditional arena, or fight stage for gladiatorial shows in ancient Rome. The scene was original from the first-century amphitheater and existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archaeological excavations on the underground levels of the old structure, Franceschini said. The project is expected to be completed by 2023. The mobile system will be able to quickly cover or uncover the underground structures below, both to protect them from the rain or to allow them to be ventilated. The project is reversible, which means it can be scrapped if plans for the Colosseum change in the future. The new stage will allow visitors to stand in the center and see the arched walls of the Colosseum as they would have been seen by the gladiators of ancient Rome. This will also make it possible to organize cultural events respectful of the Colosseum as a symbol of Italy, Franceschini said. The Colosseum reopened to the public last week after a 41-day closure due to continuing pandemic restrictions. Officials have implemented a one-way route as part of security measures, and visitors are limited to 1,260 per day, up from 25,000 per day in 2019, before the pandemic. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Sign up now to receive the latest coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news daily.

