Most viewed Bollywood movies of the 2000s





Imagine this: you are 7 years old. It’s summer and you come back just after a long chor-daku session at the resort complex. Mom turns on the TV just like Kal Ho Na Ho departures. You drink your Roohafza while you watch. Life is perfect! We’ve all been there. Growing up in a desi house meant watching the Hindi movie shown on TV. No wonder we watched Nayak a few million times. There are a few other films from the 2000s that have achieved the same cult status. Which ones have you watched several times? If we had seen these movies so many times, we could recite the dialogues like a poem! 1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Anyone who’s ashamed to admit this as an adult can’t be part of the cool team. Watching K3G a million times is the only accepted standard for being a fully functional Indian adult. We swear!

Image Credit: Dharma Productions 2. Kal Ho Naa Ho If anyone says they haven’t watched KHNK at least 6 million times in the past 18 years since the film’s release, it’s time to give them up. How not to love Aman, Naina and Rohit? Sorry, you can’t be part of the cult.

Image Credit: Dharma Productions About Shanti About This movie was a typical masala movie, known to be Bollywood’s signature plot. However, the OSO directed by Farah Khan became a very popular film and that was all for it!

Image Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment 4. Jab we met Arguably one of the best movies to come out of this decade, there’s no Indian who watches movies who hasn’t fallen in love with the infectious energy of the Geets and the passion of Adityas. To count the total number of times we have watched this masterpiece would shame a mathematician.

Image Credit: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd 5. Baaja Baaraat Group Done well from start to finish, BBB was a somewhat realistic love story with a good, strong focus on the marriage industry, and they actually showed careers rather than the dodgy jobs seen in most of the movies. Bollywood.

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films 6. Golmaal The first part of the series keeps us laughing to this day. Considering that this movie has been shown on national television at least 500 million times, it is only natural that every kid in the 2000s would have watched it at least a few hundred times.

Image Credit: Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd 7. Main Hoon Na Another day, another SRK movie to complete this list. Although the first elements are a little unscientific and inaccurate, the film is gradually improving.

Image Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment 8. Dhoom We can’t guarantee the rest of the franchise but the first draft of the film was widely watched. So much so that the title song became a radio anthem for the country and was played, approximately, every 2 tracks.

Image Credit: Yash Raj Films. 9. Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na Not many people expected much from this movie, but it turned out to be a blockbuster purely because of the sweet story. It was fresh, right out of college and gave us a lot of expectations.

Image Credit: Aamir Khan Productions 10. Both! India How not to include this masterpiece? SRK’s best film, a great production, along with a great cast and script make this film a classic.

