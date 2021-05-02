A Shang-Chi actor is the latest LEGO Marvel fan

The star of the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has joined the builders in getting excited for the next episode, purchasing the accompanying LEGO sets.

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu in one of the upcoming chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shared his latest shopping trip on Twitter, with the transport only slightly selfish.

As you can see below, the celebrity has acquired a fair number of toys based on the movie, most of which feature her character in the foreground. This includes the two LEGO sets, 76176 Escape from The Ten Rings and 76177 Battle at the Ancient Village.

It’s hard not to be jealous of the actor, not only to be able to afford transportation, but also to be able to find the LEGO Marvel models, which are still only available in the United States. However, this does mean that Simu Liu is still missing one of the builds, including his minifigure – 30454 Shang-Chi and the Polybag of the Great Protector.

Hopefully a larger version is in the works for them, as they were recently found at a LEGOLAND Discovery Center in the UK. We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest LEGO Marvel news as we wait for the day when we too can own the LEGO Shang-Chi minifigure.

Keep track of all the offers from May 4th of this year with our dedicated page and support the work that Brick fanatics done by purchasing your LEGO Star Wars sets through one of our affiliate links.